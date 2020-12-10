Whimsical Cake Studio Specializes In Unique And Geeky Creations

By Nicholas Hotte

Darcy Scott graduated from the Baking and Pastry Art Program at NAIT and now owns Whimsical Cake Studio in Edmonton.

Her shop makes all kinds of sweets, cakes and other goodies. They specialize in unique, geeky, comic custom creations that use the best ingredients and are sourced locally when possible.

What’s the most rewarding part of what you do?

The two things I enjoy most is being a part of everybody’s celebration and watching my staff grow.

What are some challenges you had to overcome?

There’s a lot… I would say the biggest challenge would be cash flow, cause I don’t come from a lot of money so when something sets me back a little further than other people. Also confidence, I am working on being confident, and feeling like my products have value.

How did NAIT impact your life?

Before I went to NAIT I lacked a lot of confidence. When I was done there I was confident about my baking. So it definitely helped me grow my confidence and obviously my skills. It also gave me connections and people in my life that would make a huge difference too. One of the girls that works with me, we met on the first day of NAIT. We were the first two people there, and we have worked together pretty much ever since.

What advice would you give to students?

I had a unique experience, because I went back to school when I was 30 for this program. The thing I noticed the most was students not paying attention. These people have things to teach you. You should be valuing the opportunity you have.

How has COVID-19 impacted your business?

Currently, the goal is to make it through covid and get back to doing more work within our community. This year we haven’t been able to do donations and other community things we’re used to doing.

What are some goals for the future?

Our goal is kinda just to be who we are, and be more true to ourselves. Just by staying true to our moral compass and failing sometimes, but attempting to put good in the world and bring a little bit of happiness to people.

Visit Whimsical Cake Studio online and on Instagram.