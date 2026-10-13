Was Formenton the right fit for Edmonton?

Edmonton’s new second chance has touched down in Edmonton from Switzerland after a lengthy spell in courtrooms. Alex Formenton, charged with sexual assault in 2018 and acquitted in 2025, is back in the NHL and in Edmonton colours this time. According to an NHL insider, Formenton joined the Oilers because of previous relationships with Evan Bouchard and his former head coach D.J. Smith, now Oilers assistant coach. These relationships are likely why he passed on other Stanley Cup contender teams in the process.

“There is a lot more needed from Formenton and Oilers management to find success.”

Embed from Getty Images With enough spotlight on Formenton off the ice, there’s a lot of interest in his play on the ice. TSN reporter Ryan Rishaug interviewed Oilers head coach Stan Bowman and asked similar questions to what Oilers fans want to know: is it realistic for a guy who hasn’t played NHL-caliber hockey for four years to resume his career? Is he up for the challenge? Bowman agreed Formenton needs to adjust to NHL intensity, yet in his mind, Formenton solves the Oilers penalty kill issue.

But why look across the ocean at an underperforming, controversial player when you are surrounded by players that have either been in the NHL their whole career, or are performing well in other leagues?

Instead, here’s a curated list of free agents and foreign superstars who could have contended for a spot on the Oilers lineup and add more value than Formenton.

Jesse Puljujarvi

Puljujarvi brings positive media back to Edmonton instead of baggage and has reached cult hero status among Oilers fans. Puljujarvi and Formenton were both in the Swiss league last season, and Puljujarvi was a point per game player while Formenton only had 23 points with ten less games.

While every Oilers fan has a special place for Puljujarvi in their heart, they know that he struggles offensively but was a core piece of our penalty kill and a strong defensive winger. With time away from the league and building his confidence scoring points in the Swiss league, Puljujarvi might come back with a renewed fire.

Since he’s only been out of the league for a year, he could have a quicker, easier time coming back into the league, returning to the role he was already good at — contributing to the penalty kill with an improved offensive ability.

Vladimir Tarasenko

Two-time Stanley Cup winner and cover athlete of NHL17, Tarasenko has been well known around the league for creating opportunities for himself and teammates while spacing the ice. His elite shot has deadly speed and precision, and he has been regarded as a “veteran scorer” in the NHL for years.

With Tarasenko in the lineup, he would most likely play on the second line as a scoring threat, moving Isaac Howard or Kasperi Kapanen to the third line. Both players bring aspects of Formenton’s game (speed and physicality that Babcock and Bowman are looking for, and would fill the defensive roles Tarasenko leaves unfilled.

Joshua Leivo

33-year-old Leivo is a similar age to the rest of the Oilers stars, but brings an MVP and Calder Cup in the American Hockey League (AHL) and an MVP in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL).

He’s been lighting it up in the KHL, and the KHL matches up similarly in top-line play to the NHL. With previous NHL experience on the Maple Leafs, Canucks and Flames, Canadian-born Leivo could be back in the NHL on a minimum contract, bringing lethal scoring and playmaking skills with him from Russia.

Nikita Gusev

Gusev is the golden gem of the KHL. He is unlikely to make an NHL return, like when played for the New Jersey Devils in 2019-20, scoring 44 points. That’s because he seems incredibly comfortable in the KHL.

He’s a historic single season points leader, two-time MVP and has led the league in assists in three different seasons. He’s always on the Russian Olympic team and brings the thunder against NHL opponents with elite playmaking, which are skills needed by the Oilers. Gusev instead of Formenton would’ve been a slim chance, but I can dream, right?

A better alternative

These four players would be very interesting to see in an Oilers jersey. Most bring scoring ability in the middle six, or elite defense in even strength and on the penalty kill, solving middle six scoring issues the Oilers have had for years. While Formenton did tally an assist in the season opener on Sept. 29, there is a lot more needed from Formenton and Oilers management to find success with a skeptical audience.

Feature image by Tim Trad via Unsplash