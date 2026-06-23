A high school graduate’s dilemma: Work first, or go to post-secondary?

Every year, high school graduates face two choices that determine how they will spend the next few years. Some graduates go straight to some form of post-secondary study. Others prefer to undergo one or more “gap years” after they graduate, which are usually spent working.

While there are no available annual statistics showing the percentage of high school graduates who enroll in post-secondary studies immediately (that I could find), Statistics Canada found that in 2021-22, 46 per cent of 18-24 year olds went to college or university, while around 38 per cent worked.

But what path is better, and why do people choose either one? That is the question I want to answer.

The ‘conventional’ path

For many high schoolers, there is a traditional expectation to immediately take the next academic step after graduating. For some, this manifests as cultural pressure. Bachelor of Business Administration student Daniela Ret said most of her friends took a gap year. “But for me, I feel like it was affected culturally, like I’m Filipino,” said Ret. “So my parents wanted me to go straight into post-secondary. They were giving me advice of if I had stopped, maybe I wouldn’t have the momentum of continuing to study.” High school students at NAIT’s Next In Trades event. Photo via NAIT

Ret also received advice from her family about what program to take. “My parents chose my major,” said Ret, but her older siblings helped her choose a focus. “We’re 11 years apart, so they’re already working. They advised me to take marketing because of my personality and just like, how I am. And I ended up loving it.”

In Canada, the end of high school usually coincides with graduates reaching 18 years of age. This means that as new adults, high school graduates might lean towards decisions that grant independence. Nevertheless, there are still those who take the conventional path to find the independence they’re seeking.

Dalyce Sheaves, a Media Communications and Production student, is from a small town with a population of around 500 people. She said she “didn’t feel connected” to her hometown as a teenager.

“I was like, I need to get out, experience different community,” said Sheaves. “I want to experience the world in a different light with no one else that I knew. I was coming up here by myself, I didn’t have any friends coming to the city. I was doing it on my own, and that was something I really wanted to.”

Dalyce Sheaves (right) chose post-secondary after high school to experience a community outside the small town she grew up in. Photo by Mathieu Durnford / The Nugget

Sheaves said limited employment opportunities in her hometown also impacted her decision to forgo a gap year. “I couldn’t have done that. I would have had to drive at least 30 minutes or more to try and get a job that could even help me or keep me busy for a year while I was out of school,” said Sheaves. The cost of living in a car-reliant small town would not make a gap year financially worth it, she explained.

Both Ret and Sheaves said they don’t regret going straight into post-secondary. Ret believes her program enables her to establish her professional network at a young age, while Sheaves feels fortunate to be in a “hands-on” and supportive program she is truly interested in. She also noted that while there is still financial strain involved in post-secondary, she treats it as an opportunity to practice financial independence.

The ‘work first’ path

Some graduates view independence differently. While those who take a gap year may do so to earn money to pay for future studies, some want a break after twelve straight years of mandatory education. Spending time outside of academia also enables some people to better assess what profession or trade is the best fit for them.

“You have this certain freedom where you’re not locking yourself into an education path for something you may not like.”

Leon Forman, a third year Game Design student, took two gap years prior to enrolling at NAIT. “I graduated in this era of when … everything was shut down, everything was moved online, and I still want that in-person experience at post-secondary,” said Forman. “So I just kind of tried to work as much as I could during those gap years,” he explained.

In addition to working, he did some academic upgrading, hoping to get into the same universities as his social circle. “I spent time trying to get those same marks and stuff to be able to go to the same schools before I was just like, oh well I should just do something I want to do.”

Forman views working during gap years as advantageous because he believes it offers opportunities to interact with people who have fuller work experiences. But the number one advantage of a gap year, said Forman, is having an academic break.

“You’ll be able to earn income of your own and be able to actually live as your own person,” said Forman. “You also get to look into what other people are doing. You have this certain freedom where you’re not locking yourself into an education path for something you may not like.”

This makes for better career introspection, self-fulfillment and flexibility, he explained.

The verdict

In my opinion, going straight to post-secondary is the more sensible option for the following reasons:

First, the same kind of work opportunities open to those in a gap year are also open to post-secondary students. Canadian post-secondary course loads are generally very conducive for students to be employed part-time.

Second, there are more specialized (and sometimes higher paying) work opportunities (e.g., internships) that are open only to post-secondary students of specific programs. This enables students to develop highly specialized skills while earning at the same time.

Third, being exposed to a broader set of people and experiences does not appear to be an advantage exclusive to those taking gap years. In NAIT itself, the environment is very diverse in terms of culture, age and work experience. There is also a strong drive to provide industry networking opportunities for students.

However, both paths have unique advantages and any decision should depend on the personal circumstances of the individual high school graduate.

Editor’s note: This article was originally published in the Nugget’s September 2025 print issue. Read it online here.

Feature image by Roiel Carlos / The Nugget