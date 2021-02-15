Virtual Romantic Dinner On A Budget

By Jared Gomes

Everyone might not be able to spend time with their special someone in person this Valentine’s day but that doesn’t mean they can’t celebrate at all.

There are many ways to have a romantic evening while staying safe and not breaking the bank during the pandemic.

If someone still wanted that authentic Valentine’s Day dinner experience but in their own home, meatball fettuccine alfredo is the thing to make. Both people can make this dish and enjoy it over a virtual meeting. Although no noodle will be exchanged, lady and the tramp style, everyone will be safe and have an amazing time.

Anyone can make this dish so even if someone doesn’t have that much experience in the kitchen, they can still make this meal and enjoy it with their partner.

To make this romantic dinner at home there are only three main ingredients needed: fettuccine, frozen meatballs, and alfredo sauce. There are many different versions of these ingredients, such as a garlic alfredo instead of regular, as well as Italian meatballs instead of Swedish. Any version will work. It is just a matter of personal preference or availability.

To start, get a pot of boiling water and cook the fettuccine. While that cooks, the meatballs can be warmed up just in the microwave till defrosted and warm. While waiting for that to warmup, pour the alfredo sauce in a saucepan over low heat on the stove and stir, making sure not to burn it. Once that is complete, combine all three ingredients to make a tasty pasta dish that is not only affordable but delicious.

To make it look even fancier it can be topped with a sprinkle of parmesan. Parsley can also be added as either a sprig or sprinkled on top.

Once the meal is complete comes the best part of the evening: light some candles and dim the lights to set the mood (but make sure you are still visible on your camera). Dress in your nicest clothes to look stylish and impress your partner.

Now that both parties have their meal ready to go and are ready to connect. Log on to the preferred method of communication weather it’s zoom, facetime or discord and begin.

There is everything needed for a romantic affordable virtual dinner for two. Enjoy!