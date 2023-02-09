Try these home remedies when you’re feeling under the weather

Not feeling 100 per cent, or maybe, a little under the weather? These all-natural home remedies may help you get back on your feet faster and back to focusing on your education.

1. Detox Bath

A detox bath is a bath with ingredients added such as Epsom salt and essential oils, then soaking for 12 minutes to an hour). A Healthline article argues that taking a hot bath increases blood flow and may help ease muscle aches and pains. Add a few drops of eucalyptus oil while the water is running to help ease congestion.

2. Sun Soak

Vitamin D gets produced when you are in the sun. It helps the body build bones and promotes proper immune function. It also helps improve mood. A 2017 study showed that “vitamin D can have an antidepressant effect.” Move your bed closer to the window to soak up some sun, and if you can take a short walk outside for the sun and fresh air.

3. Honey

Honey is a natural sore throat reliever. It is sweet, which causes the body to salivate. It also naturally produces mucus, which BBC’s Science Focus magazine says, “[relieves] irritation by forming a cooling film around the throat.”A spoonful two to three times a day should help soothe that sore throat.

4. Lime and Honey Cough Syrup

An easy recipe can be found here and all you need are limes and honey. The author of the article, Amanda Cook, first learned the recipe while visiting her brother in Vietnam. “In Vietnam, they don’t like to give medicine to newborns, so instead they use this lime and honey mixture whenever the baby is sick,” explained Cook. Limes are high in vitamin C “an antioxidant that helps protect your cells against the effects of free radicals,” which also improves your body’s ability to heal. Add a spoonful of the homemade cough syrup to a cup of hot water or take it straight up to help relieve that sore throat.

5. Peppermint tea

To help relieve congestion and promote better digestion, drink peppermint tea. A 2016 study showed that “Inhaling steam and vapors can be helpful for easing nasal congestion.”Peppermint tea may also help reduce menstrual cramps and stomach pain. Steep the tea for at least 3 minutes before consumption. The longer the peppermint tea is steeped the stronger the flavor. Add sweetener to taste.

Being sick is not a regular occurrence but when it happens, every remedy helps for your body to get back to feeling normal. Body aches, sore throats, runny nose, are all distractions keeping you from being the best student possible and focused on learning.