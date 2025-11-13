Trade unions every NAIT apprentice should know

Here at NAIT, there are many students who pursue careers in the trades. Upon graduation, some of these students may not be aware of the different unions they can be a part of. This article takes a closer look at some of the trades unions here in Alberta and the workers they represent.

Bricklayer and Allied Craftsmen – Local 1

The Bricklayer and Allied Craftsmen (BAC) union represents bricklayers, tilesetters and refractory bricklayers across Alberta. According to the union’s website, BAC Local 1 is one of oldest organizations of its kind and has been in the province for over 100 years. Those who are looking for careers in general bricklaying, tilesetting or heavy industrial bricklaying for things like boilers and kilns can find more information on this union through their website at bacalberta.ca.

NAIT Constructing Engineering Technology students checking out a work site. Photo via NAIT Content Collective

United Brotherhood of Carpenters – Local 1325

The United Brotherhood of Carpenters union represents carpenters and scaffolders. The Local 1325 branch serves the Northern Alberta district, which includes Edmonton. If you are looking for this union in the Southern Alberta district, the Local 2103 may be where you want to look. As some companies work on sites province-wide, the Local 2010 covers all of Alberta for those working across Alberta. Further information about these union branches can be found at albertacarpenters.com.

A student from NAIT’s Advanced Carpentry Technology program works on main campus. Photo via NAIT Content Collective

International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers – Local 424

The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers helps electricians, powerline technicians and other workers who work in the electrical industry across the board. This union also provides additional training to its members to further their employment opportunities and skill set. The union looks for people who are willing to stand together and be active in the union to help achieve the goals that are set out on their website. Some of the objectives, as found on their website ibew424.net, include promoting reasonable methods to conduct work, to secure employment and to ensure adequate pay is provided for that work.

An electrician apprentice student works on an electrical panel on NAIT’s main campus. Photo via NAIT Content Collective

UBC Millwright – Local 1460

For the millwright students here at NAIT, a union worth checking out may be the UBC Alberta Millwrights Local 1460 union. This union promises skilled, reliable workers to the industry through providing additional training to its members. Those who are looking to become millwrights and enter the industry can find additional information on their website: ubcmillwrightslocal1460.ca.

Students from NAIT’s Industrial Mechanic (Millwright) program may consider the Local 1460. Photo via NAIT Content Collective

United Association of Plumbers and Pipefitters – Local 488/496

The United Association of Plumbers and Pipefitters has two branches in Alberta. The local 488 serves Edmonton and the northern district, while the Local 496 serves Calgary and the Southern district. This union has served its members since 1904, and includes individuals working in as plumbers, pipefitters and steamfitters. For additional information on these professionals, have a look at their websites: local488.ca for Edmonton and the northern district and local496.ca for Calgary and the southern district.

Some Skilled Trades students, like those studying plumbing, go to school at NAIT’s Patricia Campus. Photo via NAIT Content Collective

So many options…

While this article does not encompass all the unions available to NAIT students, resources like Alis (Alberta careers, learning and employment information) and Building Trades of Alberta can help students make the right choice to help further their career.

Feature image via NAIT Content Collective