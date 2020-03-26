Top 5 Isolation Movies

By Mia Hildebrandt

With all this free time that was suddenly dropped into our hands, it’s tough to find things to keep yourself occupied. Here are some of the best movies to watch over the next few weeks of quarantine.

Knives Out

This flick released late last year and is a Clue-like murder mystery. A murder takes place at a family party and the only suspects are each other. With plot twists at every turn, it’s a movie that will keep you entertained from start to finish.

Lion

This film is a heartfelt story about a boy from India. Saroo was separated from his mother at a young age and raised in Australia. Saroo finds himself captivated by the idea of finding his birth parents and sets off for the journey of a lifetime. Make sure to keep the tissues close by; this one is a tear-jerker.

Mastermind

This comedy stars SNL favorites like Kristen Wiig and Kate McKinnon. It’s a funny, plot-twist-filled story based on a true story about the Loomis Fargo $18 million robbery. This story follows the aftermath of one of the biggest robberies in US history.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

This is a classic that many have seen but rewatching it is just as funny. Follow Ferris as he attempts to skip school despite his sister and teachers pitted against him, trying to expose his antics to his parents.

Remember the Titans

Last but not least, for you sports fans out there, Remember the Titans is a heartfelt, feel-good movie. Taking place in the 70s, this film follows the first highschool football team to allow black players on their roster. Showing both the conflict and comraderie that occurs amongst the players, school and league, Remember the Titans aims to show how overcoming prejudice began in football.