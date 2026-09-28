This NAIT grad might be the next Punjabi-Canadian superstar

In person, Prabh Singh, a hip-hop artist and NAIT grad, is unassuming and soft-spoken. At first, I thought his single Shy might be about him (it’s not, he confirmed).

When he’s in Edmonton, you can find him living a relatively normal life. He works at his parents’ small business. “They’re like, you still have to do your shop responsibilities,” says Singh. “I still gotta take care of my grandma when they’re not there.”

But the NAIT marketing alum has 1.9 million monthly listeners on Spotify. He has sold out a show in Los Angeles. The YouTube video for 9:45, one of his most popular singles that went platinum in Canada this year, has 299 million views.

“… you just have to keep listening to yourself and pushing the way you want to push.”

Despite being needed at the shop, Singh’s success is exciting for his supportive family. “I feel like inside, even my dad always wanted to maybe sing and do creative stuff. So this is really cool for him,” says Singh.

The Punjabi Wave There’s no doubt that he’s part of the next generation of Punjabi-Canadian artists topping charts in Canada and beyond. Led by the likes of Jazzy B and AP Dhillon, “The Punjabi Wave” is rapidly increasing in popularity. “Artists who grew up in these [Canadian] cities were influenced by a range of genres, like hip-hop, R&B, pop and electronic music, while still being deeply connected to Punjabi language and culture at home,” explains Jessie Sidhu, host of CBC’s The Punjabi Wave series. The result, she says in episode one, is a sound that is “truly global.” It’s true — artists like Singh are literally breaking borders. In 2025, Breaking Borders, a festival in Malta dedicated to South Asian music and culture, had its inaugural year. By the time this article is published, Singh will have performed there alongside heavyweight headliners like Karan Aujla and Jasmine Sandlas at Breaking Borders 2026. That’s a big feat for an Alberta local. Singh speaking with CBC. Photo via @prabhmusicc

And it’s easy to see how the NAIT grad could blow up. His music is catchy, and his music videos portray a sense of sweet, stylish fun that is refreshingly relatable and unpretentious. That doesn’t mean anything in his collection is low-quality — not even close.

Making an impact through creativity

Prabh’s standards for his artistic endeavours are high, and he takes time to perfect his craft while putting pressure on himself to succeed. So far he is focusing on releasing singles, many of which end up wildly popular.

“Now it’s like, how do you figure out making a hit album? Which is like, all hit songs, right — then you want all of them to be,” he explains, adding that he’d also need to consider intertwining the songs and videos, deciding on a colour scheme and figuring out who exactly the album is for. “Albums are a lot … each little thing you really have to think about.”

It’s a thoughtful, brand-focused mindset that his former marketing instructor at NAIT, Teresa Sturgess, noticed.

“There’s energy around certain students, right? There’s just something about them.”

“Have you done a communications plan?” she says to Singh from across the table, laughing. Jokes aside, Sturgess saw Singh’s potential when he was a student. I was originally supposed to interview Sturgess about her love of cycling, but she convinced Singh to attend and talk to the Nugget about his success. “You made an impact on me,” she tells him.

Singh and his former NAIT marketing instructor, Teresa Sturgess. Photo by Alleah Boisvert/The Nugget

“I will look at a class of students. And there’s energy around certain students, right? There’s just something about them,” Sturgess said. “It’s personality driven. Not, ‘Oh, that’s the smart one.’ It’s not anything to do with that. It’s an energy level that they have.”

For Singh, energy and creativity is important in his music production, but so are deadlines. Though he applies it to creative projects, it’s advice any student at NAIT could probably use.

“This is super important in music or else you’ll get lost,” he says. This kind of pressure matters, Singh explains. Without holding yourself to that standard, you don’t set yourself apart from competition.

A future stadium star

The mindset to produce quality and gain rewards stems from others with the same attitude. It happened to one of Singh’s mentors, Panjabi MC, a British-Punjabi record producer and DJ. In 2003, he won an MTV Europe Music Award.

“He’s changed everything,” says Singh. “[An] MTV Music Award in that time is pretty wild.” He also mentions Diljit Dosanjh, who Singh says is a master at bringing large crowds to stadiums — Dosanjh sold out Rogers Centre in Toronto last May. “He’s done a lot for our people. And I think that’s the root or blueprint that I’m trying to follow.”

Sturgess sees these previous successes from Punjabi artists as proof that Singh is on the right track. “It tells you that there’s a real market for it,” she says. “There’s a huge group of people that want you to succeed in the sense of the ethnicity and the connection to the language.” Singh says that in Edmonton, he can see these communities of artists and fans “growing like crazy.” He’s played 500-person shows in Calgary and played a sold-out “Prabh Live” Toronto gig in August. “I would really kill it here,” he says about Edmonton. But he’s waiting until after an album release to go big in the City of Champions — a slow and steady tactic that will prove doubters wrong once they see him fill up a 3000-plus person venue. Singh with his platinum recognition. Photo via @prabhmusicc

“Everyone tells you that you’re doing the wrong job, that you’re doing something wrong constantly. And then you just have to keep listening to yourself and pushing the way you want to push.”

As for now? He’s in “Album Mode DnD” according to his Instagram bio.

In the meantime, fans can follow @prabhmusicc on Instagram or subscribe to his newsletter for updates.

This article was originally published in our Sept. 9 print issue.

Feature image by Alleah Boisvert/The Nugget