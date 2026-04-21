Culinary students learn fresh is best, social media isn’t everything from Chef in Residence Alex Kim

At NAIT, students training for careers in culinary are surrounded by polished dishes, trending techniques and constant inspiration online. But according to NAIT’s 2026 Hokanson Chef in Residence Alex Kim, that exposure may work against the craft of culinary arts.

“I think that nowadays, you’re more exposed to … this worldwide information about cooking,” said Kim about social media trends.

“You tend to feel a little bit rushed because you want to do better, higher-end or this elevated, advanced type of cooking right away. But then, you know, in the beginning stage, you really have to focus on the basic skills and focus on building the foundation.”

Kim, a 2011 NAIT Culinary Arts graduate now working as culinary director at Five Sails in Vancouver, thinks the disconnect between expectation and reality is a challenge for students entering the industry. “I think they just really have to know that what they see on Instagram or TV is not everything about cooking, right?” He suggests students work in local kitchens, even if it means starting small to see for themselves if they’re comfortable working in that environment. “You can start as a dishwasher and see what it’s like working in the real kitchen. And probably, you know, give yourself about a month and see if it’s something that you can pursue as a career,” Kim said. Instead of chasing complex dishes early, Kim emphasizes understanding ingredients at a fundamental level. Knowing how to tell when ingredients are fresh is the first step, he explains. Then, it’s about how to handle them. “Good foods start from great ingredients,” he said. “My passion for cooking actually started with learning how to respect this whole process.” He draws inspiration from his South Korean grandparents, who are farmers. Photo by Abraham Arrieta/The Nugget

“When I was little, I think that standing beside my grandmother, picking this fresh produce from her backyard, and then carefully handle them, wash them and cook with the fresh ingredients,” said Kim. “I think that that’s something that I learned, how to respect ingredients.”

NAIT students also learned about techniques and ingredients directly from Kim during his residency, and hearing that perspective from a high-profile chef who stood in their position adds credibility that social media videos can’t.

“In the beginning stage, you really have to focus on the basic skills and focus on building the foundation.”

“He was just in the same exact spot. So he kind of knows. He knows how we feel. He knows how we see things and how we are viewing the program,” said Dialo Campos, a NAIT Culinary Arts student.

For students like Campos, that sense of possibility proves that success in the industry is achievable but built through time and consistent effort.

“I think it feels hopeful because sometimes this industry can feel kind of hard and like a very hard grind to get up to that level. But seeing so many people from the same program be so successful, it really inspires you to work a little harder and have hope that you’re going to be successful.”

Editor’s note: This article was originally published in the Nugget’s April 8, 2026 print issue. Read it here.