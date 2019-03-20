The Shuffle: The Study Soundtrack

By: BREANNE REICH

Finding that perfect music to study to is harder than you might think. You don’t want something that will just draw your attention away from your work and you don’t want something that will make you want to go to sleep. Well lucky for you, here’s the perfect study playlist that will keep you focused and interested in your work.

“I Will Wait” – 2CELLOS

This is a fully instrumental version of the well-known song, “I Will Wait” by Mumford and Sons. It will get you into the right mood for cracking the books, while also relaxing you while you study for those exams that are getting you down.

“Jack in AA (Deja Vu)” – Siddhartha Khosla

This song will always calm you down and give off a focusing vibe. The gentle struming of the guitar throughout the song will keep you in a tranquil state of mind.

“Nemo Egg (Main Title)” – Thomas Newman

This song will bring back those carefree feelings from when you were a kid watching Finding Nemo. Remember the easy life of a kid? This song will help you tap back into that instead of the ever present impending doom you may be feeling at this point in the semester.

“Suite No. 1 in G Major” – Bach

This true classic will have you so focused on your school work, you won’t even realize you’re almost finished that essay. Nearly 10 minute long, this track will keep you focused on the task at hand and help you be the most creative you can be.

“My Dear Frodo” – Howard Shore

Don’t you just love sitting down for second breakfast in The Shire with Frodo and Bilbo Baggins? Wait a minute, you’re at NAIT? Prepare to be whisked away with this soothing melody as you sit down to finish that assignment that was due 30 minutes ago.

“Skinny Love” – Bon Iver

While this song has many different versions sung by various artists, Bon Iver’s version is the best. The gentle struming of the guitar will help to keep you relaxed while you’re doing your homework.

“Mt. Washington” – Local Natives

If you are having a terrible day and just need something to calm you down before you have to start on that assignment you left until the last minute. You have to listen to this song, the instruments in this song alone are enough to make your stresses melt away.

“Featherstone” – The Paper Kites

From their EP, Woodlands, “Featherstone” is yet another great song to help calm down your body and mind while studying, or to listen to before going in for that big exam.

“Robbers” – The 1975

The 1975 create great music to help you destress after a long day, but there’s just something about “Robbers” that really give off a calming vibe. In no time, you’ll have this song on your studying playlist.

“Final” – Wilsen

This is the final song for this weeks shuffle (pun intended). This song keeps you calm, focused and singing along when even though all you want to do is scream about how much homework you have.

Photo courtesy of The Cub Reporter