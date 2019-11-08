The Shuffle: The Pensive Playlist

By Will Doney

“Run Away” – Ben Platt

Rising star Ben Platt delivers a powerful song that is sure to tug on the heartstrings of any listener. The perfect song for any indie fan looking for a mellow song.

“Love Me Now” – John Legend

An upbeat song about loving someone before you lose them. Although Legend’s known for hits and collabs, “Love Me Now” will please any fan.

“Would You Be So Kind” – dodie

Dodie sings a fun and unique song about having the guy of her dreams fall for her. Whether it’s the incredible ukulele or the life in dodie’s voice, this song is a great listen for a Sunday morning breakfast.

“Firework” – Canyon City

One of the more untraditional songs on this playlist, Firework is mostly spoke sung. Canyon City delivers powerful, heartfelt lyrics that tell a story of love and a man’s journey to find it.

“Had It All” – Parachute

This song is a perfect example of rises and falls in your mood. The central theme fits a rainy Sunday afternoon. Still, the outstanding singing and instrumentals create an upbeat atmosphere fit for anyone jamming out.

“Dear Winter” – AJR

AJR is known for its high energy trap music fit for clubs and raves. But in their extremely underrated number “Dear Winter,” the lead singer Ryan Met sings about his future son, Winter.

“Found Tonight” – Lin Manuel-Miranda/Ben Platt

This track dives into the world of musical theatre. The song is the lovechild of two legendary broadway shows, Dear Evan Hansen and Hamilton. The song signifies togetherness and hope. It’s a happy and powerful song to lighten your mood any day of the week.

“New Americana” – Halsey

Who doesn’t love Halsey? In another smash hit, she stuns with her impressive vocals. Providing listeners with a message of rebellion and youth, while also delivering on another banger for the charts.

“Nine In The Afternoon” – Panic! At The Disco

A little bit of emo never hurt anyone and Panic! At The Disco fits the bill perfectly. While their new releases continue to be chart-toppers, it’s one of their older songs that makes the cut this time around. “Nine in the Afternoon” provides listeners with a robust energy-filled song sure to get you going.

“North Carolina” – Little Chief

Little Chief tells a heart-throbbing story that pulls the listener in and captivates them throughout the song. While the lyrics are heartfelt and meaningful, the song is elegant and soft, creating a sort of ambience that music lovers dream of.