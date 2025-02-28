The challenges of dating outside your culture

Canada is recognized for its diverse culture, shaped by people from different backgrounds, including my family who are originally from Nicaragua. Because of Canada’s vibrant culture, it was common for me to interact with others from different cultures, or build personal relationships, which eventually led me to my partner. These interactions have helped me understand the varying perspectives and beliefs my partner and I practice. However, this has come with challenges.

So, what are the challenges present when dating outside of your culture? I’ll share my personal experience and the thoughts of others on this subject and point out the challenges that stand out.

Language barriers

At the beginning of our relationship, I often found myself considering whether I should invite my partner to family gatherings due to the existing language barriers. My family mostly speaks Spanish and sometimes has issues communicating with others due to their strong accents or limited English vocabulary. I always worried that my family would not get to know my partner fully if they could not communicate properly. Fortunately, both my family and partner have a lot of patience and have made each other feel included and heard.

Different preferences and tastes

While my family and I love our traditional dishes, they are not always enjoyed by those outside of our culture. The combination of ingredients and flavours are not always understood by all. My partner also tends to be a picky eater, so I was hesitant to share these dishes with him in case he did not enjoy them. But my partner has been a good sport when trying our traditional dishes and despite being particular with his food, he understands the importance of these dishes in our family and culture.

The distance

Christmas, Thanksgiving and New Year’s are all holidays typically spent with family. For some, these holidays may be hard, as being with family may not always be possible. I spoke to a NAIT student who has been with her partner for many years, and she expressed that even though she is not alone during the holidays, she still feels distant. Being with her partner’s family creates a sense of longing for her own family and culture, so being in the holiday spirit is not always easy. Despite that, her partner has always made her feel like she belonged.

Religion

Religion can have deep roots tied to culture. It can be hard to overlook as it shapes one’s beliefs, values and traditions, shared another NAIT student.

I come from a deeply religious family that is strong in their faith, while my partner does not belong to any religious groups. Certain topics of discussion are not always encouraged in my family. I did not want my partner to feel as if he had to be overly cautious about particular topics to avoid offending a family member. Luckily, my partner and family have been respectful of each other’s practices.

The challenges faced by my partner and I, along with couples in similar situations, are personal to each relationship. In my relationship, they’ve helped us grow. My partner, living in Canada for most of his life, has learned about the diversity that exists within it. Throughout our relationship, he has actively made an effort to know my culture and even learn to speak Spanish, and he has a genuine interest in learning more. Because of this, it has helped create valuable lessons for us and aided in the creation of a beautiful union of different cultures built on a foundation of respect, mutual understanding and love.