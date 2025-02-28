Animes to romance your yearning heart

Generally, the word “romance” often tells of a damsel in distress rescued by a knight in shining armor or a prince charming that slays an evil dragon. This is the main plot that pops in the mind of many people; however, I find such fairytale stories to be quite bland. Yes, it is a good recipe for a children’s book, but incorporating that same structure into entertainment for an older audience is quite disappointing.

If you’re anything like myself, you probably vibe with stories that take a character on a journey of self-discovery with a plot that always has you thinking, “what happens next?”

Anime is a diverse style full of fresh, diverse stories, and if you’re yearning for a good romance, you are sure to find an anime in this list that meets your standards. Who knows, you might like it more than you thought.

I’ll Become a Villainess Who Goes Down in History

Get yourself a partner like Duke, who knows that loving someone could also mean letting them go. You’ll have to watch to understand that statement.

Smart, confident, industrious and wealthy villainess meets cunning and possessive prince. It’s a lovely mix of drama, comedy, mystery, romance and no horror. But there’s a catch—the villainess is actually a normal girl who woke up in the body of a video game character. The main plot doesn’t focus on the characters as a couple, but the issues with the video game’s storyline and Alicia’s growth into a villainess. One of the many reasons I find this enjoyable is the little moments we witness as Alicia and Duke’s romance blossoms into a wonder-filled love.

The Apothecary Diaries

Maomao’s resistance is strong against Jinshi, but how long till her resistance wears off? Wouldn’t you like to know?

I’ve seen my fair share of psychopaths, sociopaths and characters that deserve to be in a psych ward. However, they come with a warning from the get-go. Maomao, on the other hand, went off the deep end without warning. She’s a passionate alchemist who uses her own body to make pharmaceutical discoveries that advance her research and experiments. Through this, she has amassed knowledge of poison and resistance to it, which makes her an invaluable ally in the dramas of the palace. Amongst those allies is our girl’s future love Jinshi, the “eunuch” that has smitten the hearts of all ladies in the palace.

Your Name

A love that transcends time and changes the course of fate itself. I won’t say more lest I reveal the plot.

I’ve always wondered what it would be like to switch bodies, especially with the opposite gender. How jarring would the difference be? Would my thinking style change? What about my walking style? Thanks to the characters Mitsuha Miyamizu and Taki Tachibana, I no longer need to wonder. I got my questions answered from the squabbles and complaints they share like an old married couple.

Honourable mention: Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke’s Mansion