The Shuffle: Shuffled

The shuffle has been a recurring article with The Nugget, but this week the editors of The Nugget took the term “shuffle” literally. Each editor hit shuffle once on their entire music library and this week’s playlist is a collection of the songs that came up.

Listen to the full playlist here.

Dancing in the Moonlight by King Harvest (Nick Hotte, Intern and Assistant Video Editor)

I was pretty happy when I got this song because I just recently added it to my phone. I liked the song because it’s upbeat and has good vibes to it. It’s one of the most feel good songs. If I’m ever feeling down this song is great to cheer me up.

Long Live byTaylor Swift (Karlie Mickanuik, Entertainment Editor)

This song was a big part of my senior year of highschool but I was a little surprised that a country/pop song popped up as I don’t usually listen to this genre. If there is ever a coming of age film made based off my life this would be the song I dramatically sing at my highschool graduation.

Electric Love by BORNS (Mia Hildebrant, Social Media Editor)

This song always gets me singing and dancing no matter what. It’s a typical go to song if I’m on aux with friends, it always gets us pumped. Electric Love was on repeat when I went on a trip to the Middle East in grade 12. Whenever I hear ‘baby you’re like lightning in a bottle’ it takes me right back.

Comptine d’un autre été, l’après-midi by Yann Tiersen (Orrin Farries, Sports Editor)

I first heard this song when I was visiting Dresden, Germany. I was sharing a big hostel room with a large consort of different travelers. There was this young Italian man who was studying under a master jeweler in the city, and one day before heading off to the Sprachschule, I heard this man playing this gorgeous piece on the old beat up piano in the corner of the sprawling bed-sit. He later showed me how to play the song, and to date, it’s one of the only songs in my piano repertoire that I know how to play in full.

THE GUILTY PARTY by While She Sleeps (Scott Zielsdorf, Issues Editor)

What can I say about this track? When British metalcore band While She Sleeps writes a song, it slaps. THE GUILTY PARTY is certainly no exception, with the band calling out all the corrupt people in the world all set to some killer instrumentals.

I always feel empowered listening to tracks like this – maybe not empowered to civil disobedience per say, but it’s solid motivational music none-the-less.

Children of the Grave by Black Sabbath (Tora Matys, Assistant Entertainment Editor)

I was so stoked when this song came up because Black Sabbath is hands down my favourite band, both the Ozzy and Dio years (and all the others). This song in particular, is an absolute classic.

It kicks off with a 1-minute epic instrumental done by none other than the guitar god himself Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler on Bass and Bill Ward. Then Ozzy comes in with lyrics that hit you like a brick.

It can all be summed up perfectly in the last lines, “So you children of the world, listen to what I say. If you want a better place to live in, spread the words today. Show the world that love is still alive, you must be brave, or you children of today are the children of the grave.”

The song then trails off for another minute and a half with some of the most beautiful guitar tones created by man finishing off with an ominous whispering of the title ‘children of the grave’.

This song is off Sabbath’s 1971 album Master of Reality, which honestly is a flawless album front to back. The album includes other masterpieces like Sweet Leaf and Lord of This World. I highly recommend listening to the whole album (especially if you have it as an original press vinyl) when you have time to sit down and really listen to each song and hear what Ozzy has to say.

Pump Up the Love by 2 Mello (Elijah O’Donnell, Intern and Assistant Media Operations Manager)

If anyone has ever played the PS2 era classic Jet Set Radio, then this track should feel familiar. Pump Up the Love, and the album Memories of Tokyo-To as a whole, is a love letter to the fast paced, rollerblading epic. It’s got a killer groovy bassline that WILL drive you to your fullest, plus the intro feels like 360 degree whiplash straight to the ears.

Totally Fucked by Spring Awakening (Erica Cawagas, Video and Photo Editor)

It’s rather appropriate that as I’m going through the last 3 weeks of school, with countless assignments still due, when I pressed shuffle on my entire music collection I found myself listening to “Totally Fucked” from the soundtrack of the musical Spring Awakening.

Spring Awakening is a rock musical based on the 1891 German play Spring Awakening by Frank Wedekind. Set in late 19th-century Germany. The musical tells the story of teenagers discovering the inner and outer tumult of adolescent sexuality. It was one of the first musicals I had seen live at the Edmonton Fringe Festival.