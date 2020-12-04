The Shuffle: Girls In Black

By Karlie Mickanuik

Last years after-hours shows on NAIT’s campus radio station NR92 filled NAIT’s evening airways. Sadly, they were cancelled this year and no shows have returned this semester.

On Tuesday nights a show called the Girls in Black played and featured edgy, rock and roll, emo and alternative hits. This week’s shuffle is in honour of that show and will include some of the best songs from that radio show.

You can listen to the full playlist here.

In The End by Black Veil Brides

This is arguably the most popular and “mainstream” song put out by this band. But with all the popularity this song has, it is breakout songs like this that create more fans. This song also found a solid spot in the Girls in Black rotation as it’s catchy and a nice example of BVB’s entire sound.

Famous Last Words by My Chemical Romance

This was the first ever song to be played on a Girls in Black show. The first 30 seconds of the song might have been dead air. My Chemical Romance debatably revamped the emo subculture in the 2010’s so this had to make this list.

Eternally Yours by Motionless in White

Motionless in White is one of the bands that new fans to the metal genre first become obsessed with and later call “ too mainstream.” But it is undeniable the band members skills as artists. This song is heavy, yet Chris Motionless’s clean vocals compliment the track extremely well.

Change Ur Mind by HUNNY

This song was somewhat of curvaceous for the Girls in Black regular style and this band is definitely more indie. Nonetheless this is a catchy tune and punk enough to jump around in the shower to.

The Eagle Flies Alone by Arch Enemy

This Canadian, female lead metal band is heavy, edgy and beautiful at the same time. Alissa White-Gluz, the lead vocalist, can scream like the devil and sing like an angel. She prefers mostly screaming in her music, which is impressive to say the least. The odd times she sings clean is also extremely impressive.

Lost in the Static by After the Burial

The guitar riffs in this song can make anyone feel a sudden urge to pick up a guitar and become a rock star. This song also immediately makes anything you’re doing while listening 100 times more epic.

I Miss the Misery by Halestorm

With Lzzy Hale’s gritty vocals on this track it’s no wonder this song became a staple on many of the Girls in Blacks shows. The frontwoman and her brothers have both been performing their own original music since 1997.

Mr. Doctor Man by Palaye Royale

Palaye Royale is a Canadain rock band from Vancouver that definitely deserves more radio time. Interestingly enough the three brothers that make up this band don’t enjoy being called a Canadian band and prefer there not to be a distinction between where bands originated from.

Trapped by The Word Alive

The Word Alive is an American metalcore band that has survived quite a few line up changes throughout the years. This song from 2016 has a nice mix of screaming and clean vocals. It fits nicely in any metalcore fan playlist.

Weapon by Matthew Good

The final song on this playlist has to be a Matthew Good hit. Every Girls in Black show ended with a sign from this artist so naturally this playlist will follow suit. This track by Matthew Good has probably seen the most air time during the shows and although is a lot softer than the other tracks on this list, it simply has to make it onto the shuffle.