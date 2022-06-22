The Shuffle: Emo songs for rainy days

By Sarabeth Castro

The weather forecast is rainy all week; are you the same person who becomes senti (sentimental) or emo when it’s raining? Do you imagine yourself riding the train, looking at the clouds while crying, feeling like you are in an MTV music video?

Here are some songs to match the pain or joy you are feeling right now. Listen to the entire playlist here!

Lost Without You- Freya Ridings

To all those who are dealing with heartbreak, this one is for you. The song was first charted in the U.K. in July 2018 and was inspired by Ridings’ own heartbreak.

Say You Won’t Let Go – James Arthur

Arthur wrote this song, inspired to write by a person’s journey through life with a partner—even extending into the afterlife.

Beautiful Scars – Maximillian

This song is about embracing and learning from our pasts, even if they were painful.

Say Something – Alex & Sierra

This is a cover of A Great Big World’s “Say Something.” It’s a slow-tempo ballad song that talks about a breakup, expressing humility and regret.

Here’s Your Perfect – Jamie Miller

The song details the opportunity to stand firm in the conviction that you deserve better and let go.

Photograph – Ed Sheeran