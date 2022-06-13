The power of spring roll wrappers

By Sarabeth Castro
The spring roll wrapper is probably one of the most versatile wrappers. It can be combined with different ingredients and cooked in many ways: air-fry, bake, and of course, deep-fry. With creativity and openness to different flavours there are tons of ways to use this powerful wrapper. They can be found in the grocery store, generally in the Asian section, but are also easy to make at home with all-purpose flour, salt, and water.
If you dine in an Asian restaurant, crispy spring rolls are one of the staple appetizers. They are usually stuffed with ground pork, chicken, or sliced vegetables and are served with sweet and spicy sauces. With summer inching closer, there will be a lot of family and friend gatherings. Bring your A-game by serving different menus that are easy to prepare and cook. Here are some recipes to try this summer.
- Dynamite Lumpia or Dynamite Spring Roll: Cut the jalapenos and stuff them with mixed chopped garlic, onion, ground pork, cheddar cheese, then wrap and fry. These will be a spicy and cheesy part of every family convo.
- Veggie Spring Roll: For vegetarians, try this vegetable roll with bean sprouts, cabbage, onion, and carrot. Enjoy this veggie spring roll with an iced cold drink!
- Shrimp Spring Roll: Wrap the combined ingredients of ground pork, chopped shrimp, onion, grated carrots, and green onions. It’s the perfect appetizer to snack on while watching the game.
- Banana Spring Roll: Also known as “Filipino Turon,” this is a famous merienda or snack in the Philippines. Take ripe plantains and cut them into pieces. Roll the bananas in sugar and cinnamon, wrap and fry, and voila! A delicious sweet that every family will love. This Filipino Turon is a perfect dessert when paired with vanilla ice cream topped with caramel sauce.
- Strawberry Spring Rolls: A similar process applies–wrap some sliced strawberries, fold and fry! Pair with Nutella or condensed milk as a dipping sauce.