The power of spring roll wrappers

By Sarabeth Castro

The spring roll wrapper is probably one of the most versatile wrappers. It can be combined with different ingredients and cooked in many ways: air-fry, bake, and of course, deep-fry. With creativity and openness to different flavours there are tons of ways to use this powerful wrapper. They can be found in the grocery store, generally in the Asian section, but are also easy to make at home with all-purpose flour, salt, and water.

If you dine in an Asian restaurant, crispy spring rolls are one of the staple appetizers. They are usually stuffed with ground pork, chicken, or sliced vegetables and are served with sweet and spicy sauces. With summer inching closer, there will be a lot of family and friend gatherings. Bring your A-game by serving different menus that are easy to prepare and cook. Here are some recipes to try this summer.