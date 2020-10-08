By Tora Matys

Most pasta salads are made with macaroni noodles or bowties if you’re really fancy, but using tortellini (the ultimate pasta) takes this pasta salad from a side dish to a main course. This is the easiest and most delicious pasta salad. Bring it to parties and blow everyone’s socks off or portion it out into meal prep containers for easy dinners for those late night study sessions. This is a greek style pasta salad, but that doesn’t mean you can’t get creative and swap out any or all ingredients.

“Recipes are not instructions, they are guidelines.” – Me

The One True Pasta Salad

10-12 servings

$2.10 per serving

2 packs of Tortellini

1 Red Onion sliced thinly

1 Cucumber sliced

2 Bell Peppers sliced

20-30 Cherry Tomatoes cut in half

20-30 Black Olives cut in half

½ cup Feta Cheese crumbled

Dressing

¼ Olive Oil

⅛ cup Balsamic Vinegar

Italian Seasoning

First things first, boil some water in a large pot and add the pasta to it. Cook according to package directions.

While that is cooking, chop all your vegetables and put to the side.

In a small bowl or measuring cup mix together the oil, vinegar and Italian seasoning (as much as you deem acceptable).

When the pasta is cooked put it in a very large bowl, add in your chopped veggies, crumbled feta and pour the dressing over top. Mix well.

Dish up and enjoy.

If meal prepping and freezing, this will keep up to 6 months in the freezer. Take out in the morning to thaw and enjoy for lunch or dinner.