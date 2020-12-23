The Grind Hosts Christmas Comedy Special

By Tora Matys

Despite recent restrictions forcing Grindstone Theatre to temporarily close their doors, the theatre refuses to let the curtain fall.

The theatre is hosting their first online Christmas special. Starting at 8 p.m. December 25, Grindstone Theatre will be presenting a 45-minute(ish) original comedy skit hosted by Kathleen Mcgee and a musical performance from Aladean Kheroufi as well as tons of local comedians and performers.

Claire Theobald, a NAIT Alumni, has been working with Grindstone theatre to put together this comedy project.

“We couldn’t do anything we are used to doing so why not try something new? We are doing a live launch at 8 p.m. on Christmas day, you can join all of the Grindstone family as we all watch together and there’s a live chat so you can make fun of us as we go along,” said Theobald.

Grindstone theatre is a non-for-profit organization that provides a space for Edmonton artists to practice, produce, and perform.

Typically, the theatre offers a variety of performance based workshops for things like sketch-writing, improv and so much more. All proceeds from the Christmas special will stay with the Grindstone theatre to further support workshops and programs for the Edmonton community.

“Our mission is to promote local creators and give them a space to create art…and we are a non-for profit, so any dollars you spend on us go back to the artists,” said Theobald.

“This is going to be a really unique experience. There’s been a lot of cuts to funding to local content creators, and it’s been really hard to find high quality local content. This [Christmas special] really is local through and through. It’s being done by local people, it has local jokes, so this is people in your community making jokes that are relevant to our community,” said Theobald.

Tickets for the event are available at grindstonetheatre.ca and are on a pay-what-you-can basis that includes unlimited access to the stream from December 25 to 31.