The Betty White Challenge: YEG Edition

By Alleah Boisvert

Today, the beloved Golden Girl Betty White would have celebrated her 100th birthday. To many, White was the kind of icon that seemed immortal in her image of charisma, grace, kindness, and activism. Only someone like her could have the world toasting on her behalf instead of celebrating New Year’s Eve. White was known as the “First Lady of Television” and will be remembered not only as a charming television personality but as someone who broke barriers for women in media and an avid animal rights activist.

After her death on New Year’s Eve, fans started circulating an event on her birthday called the Betty White Challenge, where participants donate to an animal rescue group of their choice to honour White’s love of animals and activism. If you’re thinking of Betty White today, there are plenty of rescues and societies in Edmonton and Alberta to donate to in her name. If you are interested in donating but don’t know where to start, here is a list of organizations to get the ball rolling:

These are only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to animal welfare organizations in Alberta; there are tons of animal lovers just like Betty White who make it their mission to help animals every day. After you’ve donated, cuddle up with your pets on the couch, throw on Betty White: First Lady of Television (or The Proposal if you need a laugh), and have a drink in her honour! She would want that for you.