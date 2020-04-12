The Best Hikes To Get Your Mind Off The Tuition Hike

By Mia Hildebrandt and Orrin Farries

With the tuition hike implemented for the 2020-21 school year it’s definitely adding a burden to students. Some of the best ways to reduce stress is getting outdoors and what a better way to clear your mind from the tuition hike than going for an actual hike!

Here are some of the most beautiful hikes in Alberta you’ll want to check out over the next few months.

Rawson Lake

The Rawson Lake trail is an easy trail for beginners at 8.9 kilometers and takes about two hours to reach the lake at the end of the trail. This Kananaskis trail is dog friendly and fairly high trafficked in the summer.

Lake Agnes Tea House Trail

This is another popular trail with quite the elevation gain. The trail is 7.6 kilometers starting with a path around Lake Louise and then starts to incline making its way up to the Tea House. Be sure to bring a little cash so you can enjoy a treat at the top from the Tea House.

Elbow Lake

A short 4.3 kilometer trail will lead you to the beautiful lake with another trail going around the lake with little paths to explore along the way. One of the trails even leads you to a beautiful hidden waterfall.

Coliseum Mountain

Coliseum is a brilliant 6.5 kilometer hike that has something for everyone. A short jaunt outside of Nordegg, this mountain has a lovely cutback trail as well as a brilliant sprawl with outstanding sights. The peak of the mountain has an breathtaking view, and this hike has many spots that will leave you struck with awe at the beauty of nature present on the mountain.

Johnston Canyon

This 11.6 kilometer round-trip canyon trail is one of the most popular in Banff. The trail will take you right down into the canyon, to walk alongside the crystal clear waters of Johnston Creek. End your hike at the beautiful upper falls, or continue the addition 3 kilometers to the Ink Pots–you won’t regret it.

Bertha Trail

Bertha is one of Waterton National Park’s well-known gems for a reason. Choose the 5.2 kilometer trail to the waterfalls, or head to Bertha lake for a total of a 10 kilometer round-trip. Both options provide magnificient views, a great workout, and end with a refreshing dose of H20.