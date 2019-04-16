The almighty One Card

By: Emma Morrison

Photo Courtesy: NAIT

Finding something interesting and fun to do in the city is hard to do on a student budget. However, there are way more free and discounted events/activities than you might have thought. Flash that NAIT One card and get ready to reap the benefits.

• The Art Gallery of Alberta:

You can get into the art gallery for free here in Edmonton if you just show your student ID. You can see some amazing exhibits like Boarder X or even some strange paintings you don’t really understand.

• Spotify Premium:

For you music lovers out there, Spotify has a student plan for you so you can listen all day long on the bus, train or drive home. The student priced Spotify is $4.99, 50 percent off the regular price. So enjoy that sweet sweet music knowing you only have to pay five dollars for unlimited music.

• Amazon Prime Student:

Online shopping is extremely important to all of us modern day humans– especially students. Who doesn’t need 40 different colored highlighters or that latest gadget? With Amazon Prime for students, you get your first 6 months free, and when your 6 months is up, it’s 50 percent off.

• Food:

Students generally spend a lot of money on fast food for just a quick snack. But you can actually save on that double cheeseburger or that cookie dough blizzard. With your school ID, you can get a 10 percent discount at Arby’s, Buffalo Wild Wings, Bulk Barn, Burger King, Dairy Queen and Subway.

• Clothes & Retail:

We always want to stay up to date on the latest fashions and trends. Sometimes it can be expensive to be the best fashionista on campus. But did you know that many stores have a discount for students? Adidas gives students 30 percent off online purchases, Banana Republic offers 15 percent off instore. Club Monaco gives 30 percent off in-store and H&M offers 15 percent off in-store.

• Canon:

Photography students and lovers unite! There is a 20 percent discount for your favourite camera brand. Students who sign up for the CPS program can also receive repairs and benefits.

• Best Buy:

The biggest electronic box store offers a students discount on that new computer that you have been dying to get your hands on, as well as some new tech gear you have been needing. Discounts vary depending on the store.

• Microsoft:

As a student, you most likely use a lot of Microsoft Word or Powerpoint. However, did you know as a student, you can get Microsoft 365 Education for free? And they offer a 10 percent discount on certain products, so no more excuses to not have the right programming.

• YMCA:

We all have that goal to get healthier in our New Year resolution. But it can be very expensive to maintain a gym membership on a student budget. The YMCA offers a student membership. You can get a reduced priced off the adult plan, which includes programs, like rock climbing and free orientation.

• The Rec Room:

Feed that inner gaming nerd from March 25 – 31 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Rec Room is offering a $5 discount off the regular $20 game

band. Have a great night out with your friends without breaking the bank!