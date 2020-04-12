Tarotscopes with Scream Queen B

In times of suspension and stillness, we slow down long enough to hear the calling of our soul. When feelings of discomfort, irritability, anger or sadness arise, just remind yourself that these are signs of transformation. A beautiful change is taking place.

Read for your astrological sign below to see what message spirit has for you now.

ARIES (Mar. 21 – Apr. 19)

Your memories are like the diamonds in the treasure chest of your spirit. More and more memories are arising within you. Remember the happier moments with your loved ones (including those in the spirit world) for neither time nor distance can stop the energy of love that you have for one another.

TAURUS (Apr. 20 – May 20)

Now is the time to love, nurture and heal yourself! Self-love is not simply a state of mind about feeling good – it’s a state of appreciation for yourself that grows and matures from actions you take to support your body, mind and soul.

GEMINI (May 21 – Jun. 20)

Intuition is the language of the soul. We are all born aware with a profound sense of inner-knowing. Intuition is one of the greatest gifts we possess, which keeps us connected to our higher selves, the universe, and to our divine spirit. Pay attention to your gut feelings.

CANCER (Jun. 21 – Jul. 22)

Imagine yourself as a being composed of energy and light – because in reality, that’s precisely what you are. You are a powerful being, and people are attracted to your brilliance. This is a time to remember how vibrant you truly are!

LEO (Jul. 23 – Aug. 22):

This is a time to absorb the healing properties nature has to offer. Your mind, body and soul need nourishment, energy, revitalization and strength. Nature has much to offer, so take this time to connect and spend some quality time outdoors.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 – Sep. 22)

Your loved ones in the spirit world know when to reach out if they see you’re at a low point. Whether you’re caught up in this difficult situation or struggling with someone specific in your life, there is always hope.

LIBRA (Sep. 23 – Oct. 22)

Spirit has its own way of recognizing the care and love you provide others. Caregivers often focus all their attention on their loved ones and often neglect their own concerns and well-being in the process. Take time to honour and nourish yourself.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21)

It’s time to cast aside normal routines and make your main purpose to serve. It’s about giving back without any thoughts or expectation of getting anything in return. Reach out and touch other people’s spirits, as it’s highly likely that someone really needs it today.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21)

Everything in life is constantly vibrating and moving, and therefore, continuously changing and evolving. Be aware that a new beginning is on the horizon. Have courage and faith, because right now, life is trying to nudge you forward and move you in a new direction.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19)

Strength comes from many sources. Staying strong brings confidence, conviction and a balanced body, mind and soul. Spirit has its own unique and beautiful way of replenishing your soul with strength on a continual basis. You’re never really alone.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18)

When was the last time you had fun? When was the last time you took a chance and did something silly – something totally unlike you, just for the joy of it? It’s long overdue for you to let go of your analytical mind and give yourself and your soul permission to have fun!

PISCES (Feb. 19 – Mar. 20)

Spirit has its own special way of letting you know that it’s time to study again… whether that’s learning old things in a new way or learning something totally new. This is an opportunity to expand your mind.

Scream Queen B is artist and writer Lindsey McNeill. Find her at @screamqueenb_tarot on instagram. Oracle messages for this week are pulled from the Spirit Messages deck by John Holland.