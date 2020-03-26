Tarotscopes with Scream Queen B

ARIES (Mar. 21 – Apr. 19)

Welcome to the #StayatHome club folks. It’s time to practice radical acceptance as our world changes drastically from moment to moment. Although feelings can be stirred up, the cards show many doors are opening for our highest good and greatest joy. Read for your astrological sign below to see what energy is coming forth now.

Straight up Aries, this is not a time to soothe yourself with material means or extravagant birthday presents. It may be uncomfortable, but this time is an opportunity for you to clearly decipher your needs from your wants. Where can you reduce your costs and find other ways to feel secure and entertained?

TAURUS (Apr. 20 – May 20)

An opportunity knocks. Remain conscious and creative in ways that money can flow to you now. This may be a shift in your career or an unexpected offer. It can also be that EI cheque making its way to you. Point is – how are you going to seize this moment and make the best of it for your future?

GEMINI (May 21 – Jun. 20)

This signifies a spiritual awakening and a new beginning for you. When a door closes, the right one for you opens. Guidance and protection are here for you as you undergo profound changes. Allow this to be and continue to seek the magic in the mundane.

CANCER (Jun. 21 – Jul. 22)

Love is your assignment this week. Whether this is within your family or your relationship, the challenge is to approach all situations with kindness, gentleness and compassion. You also deserve to receive this energy, so pay attention to the sources that nourish your soul and be grateful for those who give you that love unconditionally.

LEO (Jul. 23 – Aug. 22)

Be on the lookout for helpful assistance in the areas of money, health or your feelings of self-worth. A mentor shows you how to dig deep into these areas and mine your personal value. Take the time to go through this process so that you can in turn help others.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 – Sep. 22)

A desire to travel is cut short, but the World is still calling. Expanding your consciousness is paramount for your self development now. You have unlimited resources available to you. An emphasis on connecting to a global network or increasing your digital audience.

LIBRA (Sep. 23 – Oct. 22)

Confinement and isolation can be very difficult for you in particular, as your unhealed places and pains of a broken heart rise to the surface. Whether from the distant past or the here and now, you must feel your feelings if you want to get through this. A deep healing is called for now.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21)

Love and romance are available for you now, a tender-hearted offering or more balance towards deepening your connection in relationships and family connections now. There is help and support where home life and personal issues are concerned.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21)

It’s time to use this limbo to create a plan for your life. This is the optimum moment to create an outline of goals and a very specific strategy for achieving what you want. Write about the direction you want to go in. Take control of your life and get things in order.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19)

The oracle has a message of blossoming abundance in all areas of your life. The universe is blessing you with the fruits of labour that you seeded over the last few months or you are receiving an unexpected blessing. Be grateful and enjoy!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18)

There is an emphasis on using this time to dive into education, either catching up on some books piling up around you or taking that online course you’ve been considering. It’s the perfect time to strengthen your mind and expand your knowledge.

PISCES (Feb. 19 – Mar. 20)

You are being called to look at your unhealthy attachments, either addictive behaviour or emotional patterns or even old relationships. This is the perfect time to break free and live a more authentic, open and happy life. What or who do you need to let go of?