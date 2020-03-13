TarotScopes With Scream Queen B

This week may feel like a nostalgic playlist of your old emo jams as we enter the sign of Pisces in a mercury retrograde. If you find yourself revisiting some ghosts of the past and feeling like an open wound, well… welcome to the club. Read below to discover what the lesson is for you this week.

PISCES (Feb. 19 – Mar. 20)

10 of Swords: This is the heaviest of all burdens, the card of Ruin. It can speak to betrayals (being stabbed in the back), depression, exhaustion or wounds of the past catching up to you. You can no longer push and keep going. This is a message to see a therapist, join a support group and get the help you need.

ARIES (Mar. 21 – Apr. 19)

Queen of Swords: This is a character in your life of major influence, an intellectual female of wealth and status, or at least she likes to think so. Her mind is her most attractive quality, which brings respect and admiration from others. She is confident, yet can often be judgemental as she is very black and white in her thinking. This woman can influence you to be more discerning, make a plan and be ruthless with its execution.

TAURUS (Apr. 20 – May 20)

5 of Swords: This is the perfect card for a stubborn individual who always thinks that they’re right. Even if you are, is it worth the battle? This is a warning of a hollow victory from putting too much energy into a cause that is not worth fighting for. In what areas of your life is this showing up and where do you need to back down and compromise?

GEMINI (May 21 – Jun. 20)

Ace of Swords: The first impulse of the suit of Swords. It is exciting energy, a new idea or project involving communications, joining the cause, leading the pack with your brilliant concept. Pay attention to this surge of energy – be it an invitation, an unexpected message or exactly what you’ve been hoping to hear.

CANCER (Jun. 21 – Jul. 22)

3 of Swords: This is the card of heartache and sorrow. Try as you might to forget, you’ve lost someone and you just can’t shake the replay in your mind. This could be a warning for those of you wanting to start a new relationship. You’ve got baggage and you need to let the story of being a victim go before you will fully move on. The pain happens once. Suffering is optional.

LEO (Jul. 23 – Aug. 22)

Knight of Swords: You are moving forward with great speed, perhaps a little too much. This is the most aggressive Knight in the deck, the man with the mission. This could be a warning to be careful of where you step or be mindful of “too much too soon.” If you’re not cashing in on impulse, then seize this momentum towards your inevitable success!

VIRGO (Aug. 23 – Sep. 22)

2 of Swords: This is the card of indecision, denial or whistling in the dark. Refusing to make a move or to see what is really going on drains your energy. You’re not taking time to weigh your options, you’re stalling and refusing to see why. What is so scary about seeing the truth of your situation? Isn’t being stuck worse?

LIBRA (Sep. 23 – Oct. 22)

7 of Swords: A thief robs you of your happiness and power in this present moment. You’re holding back from moving forward, with one foot in the new world and looking back at the old. Be here now. This tension is all within yourself. Embrace where you are, even if it’s not where you want to be. There is a lesson to be learned and plenty to be grateful for if you just pay attention.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21)

9 of Swords: This is the nightmare card, one of anxiety, worry and the disintegration of the mind from insomnia. Your thoughts are a heavy burden and your fear is making the situation so much worse. Meditation and prayer will work wonders in your life now. Talk to someone about what is going on in your head so you can get grounded and get a good night’s sleep.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21)

King of Swords: Who is this man in your life that is hyper-rational, determined and ambitious? Not the warmest character on the planet, but his ideas are inspiring and can influence you to get more grounded or clear about what is really important. In all honesty, he may find you too flakey to be taken seriously. Pay attention to why that is and you’ll get the lesson of how you can adopt his approach and make your dreams come true. A teacher/mentor is emphasized.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19)

6 of Swords: The message for you is the worst is over. Healing is taking place and you’re moving – possibly actually travelling – to a better, brighter situation or location. There is wisdom in understanding why it had to be so difficult and challenging. You’re stronger now as a result and can handle more than you imagined. This also speaks to sharing your experience. Who needs to be shown the way out?

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18)

8 of Swords: Like your Virgo friend, there is something you’re in denial of and it’s your fear and self-sabotage. You are the only thing holding you back from the life you want, so pay attention to your negative self-talk, anxiety and fears. These are not real obstacles. Seek professional help or a coach to help you take one step at a time out of this self-imposed prison.

Deck designed by Nica Galvez