Tarotscopes with Scream Queen B

This week may feel like a nostalgic playlist of your old emo jams as we enter the sign of Pisces in a mercury retrograde. If you find yourself revisiting some ghosts of the past and feeling like an open wound, well… welcome to the club. Read below to discover what the lesson is for you this week.

PISCES (Feb. 19 – Mar. 20)

7 of Pentacles:

Frustration, waiting game, not seeing the fruits of the seeds you keep planting. You wonder, what’s all this for? Ask yourself a new question: are you really forgotten and passed over or do you keep deciding to nourish yourself at the empty wells? Watch where you choose to put your energy. That is the key.

ARIES (Mar. 21 – Apr. 19)

7 of Swords:

Deception, holding back the essential, not speaking your truth. When we have one foot in and one foot out we begin to suffer from not being part-of. When it comes to commitment, your thoughts/beliefs or straying eyes begin to do you more harm than anyone else.

TAURUS (Apr. 20 – May 20)

The Chariot:

You want to move forward in life, travel and expand your horizons, but finances are tight. This is a time to reflect on how delayed gratification can lead to more freedom. Use this retrograde reflection to create an image of a future you can value and save up for. Plant seeds, foster your goals.

GEMINI (May 21 – Jun. 20)

Mother of Pentacles:

This is an opportunity for healing the relationship between the feminine, the Mother or Matriarch in your family. Estrangement or abandonment issues resurface to bring you a deeper understanding of how you need to be nurtured and cared for. How can you be this loving energy for yourself this week?

CANCER (Jun. 21 – Jul. 22)

Hermit:

It’s time to slow down, retreat and connect with your soul. If you’ve been chasing distractions or social engagements, taking a necessary time out is going to stir up the FOMO, but trust… this week brings up feelings and triggers that need to be sorted out in private.

LEO (Jul. 23 – Aug. 22)

Strength:

You are being shown what you’re made of. You can feel deeply hurt, crave recognition and support and still move on. You can meet your own needs in the presence of lack. You can believe good things will happen for you, even if you don’t quite trust that it will. See how far you’ve come already?

VIRGO (Aug. 23 – Sep. 22)

Two of Pentacles:

Feeling out of balance, depleted and worried about juggling all your responsibilities. Strive for harmony and find your centre. When you’re grounded, you make better choices for yourself. This challenge of transformation is calling you.

LIBRA (Sep. 23 – Oct. 22)

8 of Swords:

Reflect on all the ways you’ve held yourself back, missed opportunities and failed to ask for what you wanted. What beliefs are coming up to the surface to haunt you? Isn’t it time to let them go?

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21)

Six of Pentacles:

A dilemma between what is here and what has happened. Sometimes the good things in our life cause us to reflect on how little we thought we deserved, what scraps we settled for. Let yourself notice this disparity and commit to what is offered and on the table now.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21)

10 of Pentacles (in Reverse):

Something in your homelife, family or relationship is not what it seems. It may look nice from the outside, but when you get past the surface – you can feel that something is rotting underneath. Try as hard as you like, you can’t escape or play pretend. When has this happened before and how did ignoring it work out for you? Don’t repeat the pattern.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19)

Knight of Swords:

Who needs to hear from you Capricorn? There’s a communication or message that needs to be delivered, a past hurt or misunderstanding that needs to be addressed and amended. Tread careful when seeking forgiveness.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18)

Mother of Wands:

Who have you walked through fire for and how does the sting of that stay with you? This energy speaks to holding on too tight and irreconcilable differences between two energies that just don’t connect or blend well. If this is true, is it easier to let go?

