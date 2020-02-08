Tarotscopes with Scream Queen B

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18)

The Empress

Feeling your creative energy soar to greater heights, you’re beaming with possibility! Single: not for long! In Union: blissed out vibes, luxurious love-making and a long-waited pregnancy.

PISCES (Feb. 19 – Mar. 20)

4 of Wands

Building a foundation that lasts that roots you to the legacy of family, community and joy. Single: celebrations and chance-meetings bring romance. In Union: engagements or honeymoons are on the horizon.

ARIES (Mar. 21 – Apr. 19)

10 of Swords (Reversed)

This card signals the end of a difficult time that included betrayal, cutting words or trauma. Take time to heal. Singles: stay that way until you’ve let go of the past and can truly offer your heart. In Union: be gentle with yourself or your partner and be sure to get the mental health support you need.

TAURUS (Apr. 20 – May 20)

The Tower

Shocking revelations that change the course of your life. Truths revealed, announcements and potential unexpected pregnancies – so be careful Taurus! Singles: whatever is revealed is for the best, let your course change direction. In Union: Pay attention to the red flags.

GEMINI (May 21 – Jun. 20)

Mother of Swords

This character is the ice queen, all up in her head instead of where she wants to be, submissive in bed. Time to give up control. Single: be careful of your resting bitch face energy. In Union: are you being too demanding or critical of your partner? Listen with your heart.

CANCER (Jun. 21 – Jul. 22)

Father of Pentacles

This character is the diamond in the rough, loyal and traditional. Marriage material, the ultimate provider. Single: don’t overlook this dreamy Earth sign in your life. In Union: taking on a parental role with your partner, providing nurturing and support.

LEO (Jul. 23 – Aug. 22)

8 of Swords

Fear of change is holding you back, causing you to worry what others think of you and playing too small. Your mind is the only thing holding you back. Single: If you don’t let people know who you are, how will the good people find you? In Union: it’s time to look at how your insecurities prevent true intimacy with your partner.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 – Sep. 22)

The Devil

Who is deceiving you? Someone close to you is wearing a mask, hiding subversive behaviours or addictions. Single: do not be fooled my flashy charisma, all that glitters is not gold. In Union: temptations threaten the intimacy of your connection.

LIBRA (Sep. 23 – Oct. 22)

Ace of Wands

Passion! Romance! A spark of new energy is flowing to you now, bringing a much-needed boost. Single: conditions are perfect for a passionate fling with a fire sign. In Union: your libido is next level, harness that sex appeal and turn it up to eleven.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21)

Mother of Pentacles

You’re coming into a new level of vulnerability and connection in your love life, ready for more presence and attachment. Single: look for an Earth sign or single parent to warm your heart (and bed). In Union: feeling absolute levels of trust and compassion with your partner.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21)

4 Pentacles

Greed is often the interpretation of this card. Who – or what – are you holding onto for self-centred reasons? Be careful of controlling behaviour. Single: time to share your energy with others, see your friends. in Union: if you want to experience abundance, start with being more generous in the bedroom.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19)

The Sun

You are blessed Capricorn with mega attractiveness, options and charisma. This month will have you feeling hopeful and your physical best. Single: when you feel good, others want to be part of that. In Union: next level is on the horizon, children may be welcomed at this time.

Download your free 2020 Tarotscopes year-in-view at www.screamqueenbtarot.com and follow me on instagram @screamqueenb_tarot for the Tarot Theme of the Month, love readings and mystical insights.