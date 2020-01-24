Tarotscopes with Scream Queen B

Welcome to the Roaring 20’s! Although this new decade is packed with promise, we’ve been through uncomfortable territory, getting very clear on what – or who – is no longer welcome in our future. This reading will bring you clarity on your personal transition, what you’ve left behind and who you are destined to become now.

CAPRICORN (December 22 – January 19)

“Walking Away” – HAIM

The truth will set you free… but first, it makes you miserable. The Ace of Swords cut you deeply in 2019, severing ties and illusions. It’s a wake-up call. You’re on a powerful journey of self-transformation that comes through the end of the road: a death, a rupture, the loss of your identity. Smoother roads are ahead, with a greater sense of inner strength. Hold your head high as you move on and don’t look back.

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18)

“Hunger” – Florence + the Machine

Love and passion comes through strong in 2019, an Ace of Cups signals the entrance of a new emotional connection or awakening for you. You’ll develop a new understanding of what love is and why it’s necessary to come back to Earth and experience something tangible. This brings a greater healing and harmony, as you will be shown the beauty of letting go of stress, pain and every excuse to not be madly, wildly, here.

PISCES (February 19 – March 20)

“All is Not Lost” – OK Go

Fear has held you back in 2019. The Eight of Swords can speak to a self-created prison, a stalemate. Not listening to your heart, staying single for a fear of being hurt, or a crushing anxiety that you can’t have what you want. This year calls you to embrace romance and lightness at every turn. Fall in love with life again and unleash your intuition. When you integrate the lessons from the pain you’ve endured – without using them as an excuse to be shady yourself – you will heal your heart by dropping those defences that have kept you stuck.

ARIES (March 21 – April 19)

“It Makes My Heart Break” – Your Vegas

You’re leaving behind a lot of overwhelm and confusion in 2019. Some of you have made major life changes and the “right thing to do” still comes with a cost or compromise. The future holds a nostalgic return: a reunion, returning home or reclaiming childhood memories brings a juxtaposition between the Three of Cups and Three of Swords. This means heartache endured and healed with good company. A relocation may occur as you make choices based on where your support and home-base is.

TAURUS (April 20 – May 20)

“Out of My League” – Fitz and The Tantrums

The pain of not having enough (love, money, support) is being cast aside – as long as you’re willing to let that go. You have inspiring women coming forward in 2020 with the Queen of Swords + Page of Cups. They will help create new horizons for you and inspire you to take on creative pathways, adventures or projects. A feeling of reciprocity is what to revel in: being paid for what you love to do, giving/receiving in equal measure, and soulmate connections in love. Go forth and create beautiful things together!

GEMINI (May 21 – June 20)

“Wasted Hours” – Arcade Fire

You were tested in 2019 to find your inner strength and find it you have. With the Six of Cups, I see a pull to a time that no longer exists – or hasn’t quite been envisioned yet. Your feeling of restlessness and a desire to create or travel is matched with a need for self-reflection, quiet and rest. What far-away lands are calling to you? Where can you tap into your child-like wonder while also giving yourself the healing time that you need?

CANCER (June 21 – July 22)

“Something Good Can Work” – Two Door Cinema Club

Some of you have left a significant relationship or let go of an identity of being the Jack-of-All-Trades in 2019. Something deeper is calling you and there is static between dream and execution. Let yourself dream it into being as when working from your heart, beautiful things are created. The Two of Cups signals a deeply satisfying connection is on the horizon.

LEO (July 23 – August 22)

“Don’t Say Oh Well” – Grouplove

Serenity, understanding and acceptance capped off 2019 as you likely had to chew on some stuff that was hard to swallow. Now you push through the disappointment and sorrow to get back out there and try again. The King of Cups is on the horizon, which can signal a romantic partnership, but also a warning of the Devil: be sure to see through the illusions of others, pay attention to their generosity of spirit and not their mask. You may not be able to decipher the true King from the Fool just yet. Pay attention.

VIRGO (August 23 – September 22)

“Home” – Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros

You’re leaving behind a tendency to not express how you feel or ask for what you need. This year brings you a deep spiritual awakening and deep emotional fulfillment with the Ten of Cups, known as the “happy family” card. This is a beautiful affirmation of aligning with what is meant for you, showing up for what is real and answering the call of your heart. Finances will be tight, so be sure to be frugal and turn your home into your social hub. Open your heart to all the love coming to you now.

LIBRA (September 23 – October 22)

“Black to Gold” – Dear Rouge

Like Gemini, you’ve been put through the wringer, tested and fortified through challenges and obstacles. This year brings complete magic and celestial blessings – seemingly out of nowhere. I see themes of healing (self-compassion, slowing down) landing your dream job with the Three of Pentacles or bringing that spirit-led project to life. Travel, adventure, answering the higher call of your soul will also be significant.

SCORPIO (October 23 – November 21)

“New Constellations” – Ryn Weaver

Justice was served in 2019 and you’ve walked away from a situation victorious. Now you have the Ace of Wands and the Ace of Cups up your sleeve, bringing you new energy and passion and tons of abundance! New projects or creative ideas must be pursued as the spirit of the universe will be right behind you every step of the way. There may be some instability and change, but massive spiritual awakenings. Doing what you love is the aim.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 – December 21)

“Ride” – Lana Del Rey

Looks like 2019 left you in limbo, weighing an option – should I stay or go? This year brings a major shift to get honest with yourself and live life on life’s terms. Whatever truth or healing you’ve been avoiding, it’s time to look in the mirror and make some changes. Temperance calls for balance, moderation and abstinence, building up your boundaries and protecting yourself and your mission on this planet. It’s time to rise to the occasion and let the past eat your dust.

