Tarotscopes by Scream Queen B

Do you find yourself looking at your phone right on 11:11? Or perhaps you see the sequential numbers on buildings, licence plates or receipts? This is an example of synchronicity, what Carl Jung referred to as “meaningful coincidences.” (It’s also a killer album).

The presence of the numbers can be an affirmation, a wake-up call, a time to state your heart’s desire or a message from a deceased loved one. The fact that you’re reading this now could be one more of those signs! All the cards selected below have the message of 11:11 in mind… what do you need to know?

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 – December 21)

Keep charging ahead and don’t take no for an answer. Expect miraculous solutions to appear.

CAPRICORN (December 22 – January 19)

Spend time alone in nature, meditating about your desires and intentions. Ask spirit to help you gain a positive perspective.

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18)

You have a special bond with animals. Your pets on Earth and in Heaven are watched over and safe.

PISCES (February 19 – March 20)

Time out! You’ve been so busy taking care of everyone else’s needs, but now it’s time to stop and take care of yourself.

ARIES (March 21 – April 19)

Yes! The timing is right for this new venture. A happy outcome follows your positive expectations.

TAURUS (April 20 – May 20)

You are confused and indecisive because you do not have enough information. Do research or seek expert advice before making a decision.

GEMINI (May 21 – June 20)

It’s a good time to give birth to new ideas and situations in your life. You are being watched over, guided and protected during these changes.

CANCER (June 21 – July 22)

A message of new life and joy. A happy change or addition is coming to your family.

LEO (July 23 – August 22)

You are guided by spirit to find the courage to make life changes that will help you work on your divine life purpose.

VIRGO (August 23 – September 22)

You have an important life purpose involving communication and the arts. Please don’t allow insecurities to hold you back.

LIBRA (September 23 – October 22)

Caution is warranted. Look deeper into this situation before proceeding further.

SCORPIO (October 23 – November 21)

No, conditions aren’t favourable right now. Wait, or look into other options and ask spirit to help, guide and comfort you.

