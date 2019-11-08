Tarotscopes by Scream Queen B

As we move into Scorpio Season, we’re brought into questions of our personal power. Fire Signs are called to hold strong during an emotional storm that is coming to shift the ground beneath them. Earth signs will experience an influx of power and resources, whereas Air and Water Signs will be called to put their magic to the test.

SCORPIO (October 23 – November 21)

Awakening (Judgement)

This month’s medicine is even more powerful for you Scorpio, calling you to reach higher, do more of what lights you up and be who you need to be. It’s time to answer the call and honour the value to bring to others.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 – December 21)

Nine of Swords ( R )

As you gain a handle on your own demons, more seem to come out of the woodwork around you. Anxious thoughts or fears could be bringing the worst out in others. Tread lightly on where you aim your judgement or negativity, as it will be returned.

CAPRICORN (December 22 – January 19)

Five of Cups

When you focus on what you let pass you by or what you weren’t ready for, you create a shroud that blocks your vision from the joy available to you in the here and now. Trust that anything that didn’t manifest was not meant for you. Once you accept this, your positivity will usher in new life and possibilities.

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18)

The Queen of Swords

You have all of the information you need, now it’s time to act. Trust your envisioned future and plan to move ahead. The magic of the universe is just waiting for your word – so say yes to opportunities and lead the way forward.

PISCES (February 19 – March 20)

Wheel of Fortune

A shift comes for you – up or down, depends on where you’ve been before. Know that both experiences are needed and valid. The importance of this time for you will be around what and who you value. Do you have a good relationship with yourself and trust in your inherent worthiness? Your life will now begin to reflect back to you what you think is possible.

ARIES (March 21 – April 19)

Page of Crystals

A messenger to watch your finances and the urge to be free with your money. You value your freedom, so honour your energy and resources as the means to ensure it. Any offers of a new job or project requires caution and contemplation.

TAURUS (April 20 – May 20)

Six of Swords & Knight of Wands

Two messengers in tandem for you this month, a signal of walking through difficult times to a wealth of creative inspiration, direction and personal vitality. Anxious thoughts, doubts and fears are left behind as you embrace the new energy – a positive shift you’ve been waiting for.

GEMINI (May 21 – June 20)

Four of Swords

The powers of creation may be at your finger tips, but you need time to allow the plan to percolate and unfold. Rest is a non-negotiable for you to have the energy required to put these big dreams into action. Allow this month to be soft and sure-footed.

CANCER (June 21 – July 22)

Six of Wands

This month will bring good tidings and long-expected news. You’ll be feeling victorious and prosperous, likely entering into a new contract or connection with an Earth sign (or someone mindful of money) who will bring your projects or career to the next level. Accept the invitation to learn on how you can evolve.

LEO (July 23 – August 22)

Justice

The scales of balance and justice influence you now, but as you praise the ideals of integrity, truth and honesty, be warned that not everyone will appreciate your dedication to these principles. If you are the observer, keep your distance from emotional turmoil and drama. Whatever arises in yourself or others is here for healing. You may have to answer for past actions.

VIRGO (August 23 – September 22)

The Emperor

Personal power is something to embrace at this time, as you have unlimited access to energy, resources and favourable connections. A role model may direct you on how to obtain more influence. Keep an open mind on how abundance can come to you now.

LIBRA (September 23 – October 22)

The High Priestess

Your intuition is going to be your guide this month, so listen to what it has to say. You may find yourself having strange experiences of synchronicity, prophetic dreams, or be drawn to a spiritual healer. Record any inspirational thoughts as you are connected to the divine in profound ways.

