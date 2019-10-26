Tarotscopes by Scream Queen B

The veil between our worlds is thin, a chill in the blood and rattle in the bones. Spirits have a message for all astrological signs below. Be sure to honour the dead this Halloween and heed their warnings.

SCORPIO (October 23 – November 21)

Advice from the Dead:Act and take on with courage the road you have decided to face while conserving a certain caution in not letting yourself be overwhelmed by your emotions. In love: a shocking truth is revealed.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 – December 21)

Advice from the Dead:Evaluate what is the best way in which to act and terminate a situation of conflict and rivalry that makes you restless and unhappy. In love: three’s company.

CAPRICORN (December 22 – January 19)

Advice from the Dead:This is the time to slow down and see from a new perspective what to think more about and what to sacrifice, with the aim of attaining profound changes. In love: a swift decision cuts to the core.

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18)

Advice from the Dead:This is the moment to become more independent and to manage your own affairs by yourself, given that you are more than able. Delaying this will only bring problems. In love: you are called to devote your energy to yourself.

PISCES (February 19 – March 20)

Advice from the Dead:Do not leave too many situations suspended or they will get the better of you in terms of achieving what you desire. In love: A lover drains your energy or resources.

ARIES (March 21 – April 19)

Advice from the Dead:Rely on your emotions or trust the inventiveness of a male figure who is near to you and who will help you in your enterprise. In love: trust the worst is over.

TAURUS (April 20 – May 20)

Advice from the Dead:Persevere without hesitation towards that in which you are placing all of your physical and economic reserves without letting anyone trample on your harvest. In love: a witchy woman awakens your sensuality.

GEMINI (May 21 – June 20)

Advice from the Dead:Destroy old structures and the superficial without fear, and those that have become over time a prison and liberate the energies that were enclosed within them. In love: A fire sign piques your interest.

CANCER (June 21 – July 22)

Advice from the Dead:Remain calm, wait and use this moment of stasis to study and think deeply about all that you need for the near future. In love: look within yourself for your answer.

LEO (July 23 – August 22)

Advice from the Dead:Any difficulty can be overcome without a problem, therefore do not allow fear to obscure your point of view. In love: control is your biggest enemy.

VIRGO (August 23 – September 22)

Advice from the Dead:There can never be enough prudence, therefore face the situation with careful choices and evaluations, also accepting advice from people you trust. In love: a younger water sign catches your eye.

LIBRA (September 23 – October 22)

Advice from the Dead:Support new circumstances and face the changes in front of you in time, if they enable you to proceed until it is necessary to change once again. In love: you are moving through challenges to smoother waters.