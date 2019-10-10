Tarotscopes by Scream Queen B

Be sure to follow me on instagram at @screamqueenb_tarot for more readings and revelations. Free tarot in insta stories on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. For a personal reading visit www.screamqueenbtarot.com.

The Vices + Virtues

This week I’ve pulled six of the brightest messages within Tarot and six of the most difficult to digest. Remember all elements have positive and negative aspects. Each card listed below also has its counterpart. Can you find the mirrored pairs?

LIBRA (September 23 – October 22)

7 of Swords

The thief tip-toes from the crowd, looking back on what was left behind. DECEPTION is your vice, either within yourself or with others. Swords represent communications so what are you holding back? Who needs to be left in the past where they belong?

SCORPIO (October 23 – November 21)

6 of Swords

The road has been rough, but it’s smoother sailing ahead. You have at your disposal all of the wisdom acquired from the pain, which brings you the virtue of EMPATHY. You can help steer others through the storm as a result of what you’ve been through.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 – December 21)

The Tower

You can gather all the trappings of success, but build your dreams on a faulty foundation and lighting strikes. FALSE APPEARANCES are your vice and the Tower is the tough-love to correct your course. Call it divine intervention, karma or a blessing in disguise… it’s time to prepare for your wake-up call.

CAPRICORN (December 22 – January 19)

5 of Cups

The feeling of this card is unmistakable. Life brings sorrow into our world, but we can get so lost in what didn’t work out that we fail to see what remains (the two of cups). This is a warning of SELF PITY, a vice that comes from bitterness over what you think you should have. Focus on what you do have and things will turn around.

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18)

The Devil

Hell-bent does not mean heaven-sent, yet we often hold onto things that don’t suit us out of fear, a need for control, or to avoid the truth. Your vice is ILLUSION. What are you tied to or involved with that is not aligned with who you are?

PISCES (February 19 – March 20)

5 of Pentacles

Two beggars are locked out in the cold, broken and cast out from the world. This is a warning of SCARCITY, a vice that comes from a victim mentality that you are not worthy or deserving – or that there won’t be enough for you. Don’t convince yourself you’re an outsider. Ask for help when you need it.

ARIES (March 21 – April 19)

Strength

The Maiden knows that what is meant for her will not be hard-won. Her virtue is PATIENCE. She urges you to stay true to yourself while keeping your heart positive and open. Trust that all you desire is on the way to you now.

TAURUS (April 20 – May 20)

The Lovers

Follow your heart and the path opens before you. Whether you are struck by cupid’s arrow or hell-bent on pursuing what lights you up, your virtue is COMMITMENT. Make a choice, follow through and don’t look back.

GEMINI (May 21 – June 20)

The Fool

A new beginning, a relocation or a brave new start. COURAGE is your virtue as you step boldly into the unknown. Keep your head up and keep walking forward. You will be shown the way.

CANCER (June 21 – July 22)

Death

Change is inevitable and final. Suffering only comes when we refuse to let go, or fear the transition. DOUBT is your vice, as you cannot see the light at the end of the tunnel. See the horizon in this card? That is your ray of hope. A new journey awaits.

LEO (July 23 – August 22)

2 of Cups

Two souls recognize each other and come together in harmony. GRATITUDE is your virtue as you have mastered the method of giving and receiving in equal measure. Be sure to appreciate all who meet and match you. Your good fortune will be doubled.

VIRGO (August 23 – September 22)

6 of Wands

Time to celebrate your victory! AUTHENTICITY is your virtue as you stand strong in the power that only comes from honouring who you are. When you share your true self, you give others permission to do the same. Shine bright!