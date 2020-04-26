Talk Nerdy To Me (While I Wash My Hands)

If there is one thing that all medical professionals agree on right now, it’s that washing your hands is the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The recommended amount of time to spend scrubbing with suds with 20 seconds. Here are a few popular movie passages that span twenty seconds each.

The Last Airbender: 17 Seconds

Water.

Earth.

Fire.

Air.

Long ago, the four nations lived together in harmony. Then, everything changed when the Fire Nation attacked. Only the Avatar, master of all four elements, could stop them, but when the world needed him most, he vanished.

Star Trek – The Original: 17 Seconds

Space, the final frontier

These are the voyages of the Starship Enterprise

Its five year mission

To explore strange new worlds

To seek out new life

And new civilizations

To boldly go where no man has gone before

Carol & Tuesday – Opening prologue of every episode: 20 Seconds

It was more or less a miracle. That’s right, a seven-minute miracle that would be forever engraved into martian history. And the story that you are about to hear, is of the 2 young women that were the driving force behind it.

The Matrix – The Red pill or the Blue pill: 20 Seconds

You take the blue pill and the story ends. You wake in your bed and believe whatever you want to believe. You take the red pill and you stay in Wonderland and I show you how deep the rabbit-hole goes. Remember — all I am offering is the truth, nothing more.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show – Opening to “Sweet Transvestite”: 25 Seconds

How do you do, I

See you’ve met my

Faithful handyman

He’s just a little brought down because

When you knocked

He thought you were the candyman

Don’t get strung out by the way I look

Don’t judge a book by its cover

I’m not much of a man by the light of day

But by night I’m one hell of a lover

Lord of the Rings – Ring Poem J. R. R. Tolkien: 30 Seconds (for those who want to wash extra long)

Three rings for the Elven kings under the sky, seven for the Dwarf lords in their halls of stone, nine for the mortal men doomed to die, one for the Dark Lord on his dark throne, in the land of Mordor where the shadows lie. One ring to rule them all, one ring to find them, one ring to bring them all, and in the darkness bind them. In the land of Mordor where the shadows lie.