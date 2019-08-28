Studying made simple

By Emma Morrison

Studying is a huge part of being in school, however it can become extremely stressful and time consuming when starting a new school year. These 4 tips can help you manage a multiple-course load and save you some time and stress.

Prioritize:

As easy as it may sound, prioritizing can be one of the most difficult parts of studying. A daytimer or planner can be extremely useful to help you visualize your upcoming tests and assignments. Course work and deadlines have to be put in order of least to most important so you know what you have to study and for how long. Try alotting small portions of time throughout the day to different subjects. Something as simple as 30 minutes in the morning while you eat breakfast or on the bus makes a huge difference. Planning out small study breaks is helpful when you have a full course load.

Study what’s important:

Studying what is important isn’t studying what you already know. It is important that you study what concepts you deem difficult to grasp and focus on them. However, you should still review old concepts and material you are comfortable with so you don’t forget them. Don’t be afraid to book time with an instructor to clarify some of those confusing parts.

Take breaks:

Your brain is of no use if it’s tired. Sleep deprivation and constant concentration has been proven to be a detriment to the way you process information. Study in 30 minute intervals and give yourself a 10 to 15 minutes break in between to allow your brain to process the information you just learned. The break also allows time for movement, snacks and, most importantly, rest. It can also prevent frustration and stress during several hours of studying.

Get to know your learning style:

Everyone assumes that you must study in a quiet space sitting in a chair with your head in a book; however, each person learns differently. It’s important to know how you learn or process information.

If you are a autotunic learner, you learn by listening or sound. Try recording yourself reading or explaining the key term you’re trying to learn. This way you can go back and listen a thousand times without becoming frustrated. Plus the recordings or voice memos can be used as an archived study guide for final exams.

If you are a visual learner, you learn by watching. Diagrams and videos are a great way to study. Try using a giant piece of paper to make a diagram of what key terms you are trying to remember. It is crucial that when making this diagram to use lots of colours and symbols to help you make and see the connections.

If you are a kinesthetic learner, you learn by doing and you need to move. Try making a muscle memory exercise that will help you remember some key concepts. When possible, try hands on activities.

All these steps can be used to help you study better and more frequently. The most effective way to maintain good study habits is consistency. Making sure you study every day and keep up with your school work.