Student Recipe: Pan-Seared Chicken With Vegetables In A Butter Cream Sauce

Submitted by Crystal Higgins

Culinary student Crystal Higgins recommends this pan-seared chicken breast, roasted red peppers, with broccolini and sautéed mushrooms in a butter cream sauce (with a dairy-free variation), garnished with a tomato Salad.

Pan-Seared Chicken

(1 Serving)

1 Chicken Breast

70g Roasted Red Pepper, julienne

50g Broccolini, blanched

30g Cremini Mushroom, sliced

1 Shallot small, diced

2 Garlic Cloves, minced

3 tbsp Avocado Oil

20g Chopped Parsley

20g Parmesan Cheese (Omit for Dairy-Free)

2 tbsp Butter (Coconut Oil)

125ml Heavy Cream (Heavy Coconut Cream)

Salt/Pepper to taste

Tomato Salad

(1 Serving)

40g Cherry Tomatoes, sliced in half

20g Red Onion, small diced

1 Garlic Clove, minced

2tbsp Olive Oil

1tbsp Red Wine Vinegar

TT Salt/Pepper

1. Prepare the Tomato salad. In a bowl combine all ingredients together, season to taste and chill for 4 hours.

2. Preheat oven to 425F.

3. On a baking sheet lined with parchment paper drizzle 1 tbsp of Avocado Oil over Red Pepper, season with salt and pepper. Roast pepper for 30 minutes, turning halfway through. Once the pepper is roasted, place in a bowl and cover with plastic wrap, let it sit for 5 minutes. Remove pepper from the bowl, on a cutting board scrape off the skin of the pepper and remove seeds. Julienne into medium strips. Set aside.

4. Preheat frying pan on medium-low heat. Add in the remaining avocado oil, season chicken with salt and pepper. Cook chicken until golden brown on both sides. Remove from pan.

5. In the same frying pan add butter and sauté shallots, garlic and mushrooms until mushrooms are golden brown.

6. Meanwhile, blanch and shock broccolini, season with salt and set aside.

7. Add chicken and red peppers into the frying pan and add cream. Bring to a simmer for 7-10 minutes depending on the size of the chicken breast.

8. On a plate place broccolini and the chicken breast on top. Cover with the sauce and vegetables. Add Tomato Salad on top and finish with Parsley and Parmesan Cheese.

9. Enjoy.