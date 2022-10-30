Shuffle: Trans-ENBY musicians

November is Transgender Awareness month. As such, I want to bring awareness to some music by people who are transgender or gender non-conforming, so here’s a list of artists who fit under the non-binary umbrella.

Plastic Hearts by Miley Cyrus

(gender fluid; any pronouns)

Miley Cyrus grew to fame through her Disney Channel debut. She’s also been talking about gender and sexuality for years; she came out as gender fluid and pansexual in 2015, and has been a vocal advocate in the media for gender equality and trans rights. She’s recently come into her own with a rocker personality, taking advantage of her deep voice and country music background to create a unique identity for herself in the industry. Plastic Hearts is one of the more iconic songs from her most recent studio album.

Running Up That Hill by Kate Bush

(non-binary; she)

Although Running Up that Hill was a hit in the 80s when it was originally released, it’s had a bit of a resurgence thanks to “Stranger Things” featuring the song in the fourth season. But did you know that Kate Bush, who originally wrote and performed the song, has stated in multiple interviews that she doesn’t view herself as fitting into the gender binary? The themes of struggling with identity are heavily explored in the album Hounds of Love, where you can also find Running Up That Hill.

Writing’s on the Wall by Sam Smith

(non-binary; they)

Sam Smith is known as the first homosexual person to receive an Oscar. It wasn’t long after that they also came out as non-binary. As with most James Bond opening songs, Writing’s on the Wall features a truly epic performance from Smith that’s worthy of an award. The song is more about their sexual orientation than their gender identity. It’s a love song about feeling anxious about a relationship that could ruin everything while still being willing to give everything up for it.

Daughter by Ryan Cassata

(transgender; he)

Cassata’s song Daughter is about his gender transition. It touches on the idea that people with gender dysphoria have always been a man or woman emotionally, even if they weren’t assigned that gender at birth. It’s also about his relationship with his father and how that relationship has changed since his transition.

Immaterial by SOPHIE

(transgender; she)

SOPHIE was a mysterious figure until 2017 when she revealed her appearance and gender identity. Her song Immaterial has a dream-like feel to it. It’s a fun, upbeat song that should get most people dancing. Sadly, SOPHIE is no longer with us, so why not listen to and enjoy her music as a celebration of her life?

Science Fiction/Double Feature by Richard O’Brien

(transgender; any pronouns)

Originally from the groundbreaking broadway play The Rocky Horror Show, Science Fiction/Double Feature showcases O’Brien’s gender-neutral vocals. O’Brien has been a major figure in the queer community throughout the second half of the 20th century. Not only that, but the film adaptation of The Rocky Horror Show has gone on to become a Halloween staple for many.

Find the entire playlist, including more songs to listen to, on the Nugget’s spotify channel.