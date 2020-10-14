Short Story: Drifter Part 4

By Nicholas Hotte

As I got on my horse, I realized that Carson was still in his room. I rushed back into the house and grabbed him.

I might have been able to keep up with her, but I couldn’t just leave Carson. So I dropped him off at the neighbors.

There’s no way I was going to catch up at this point, I had to ride with minimal sleep and food in order to catch up.

Luckily I was able to find her campsite near the border. I knew it was hers; she always had a certain design to it.

Three days of following tracks and finding campsites. I had to eat, but it was quick, and not often.

Even though I was dead tired, I pushed through.

“She had to be close at this point,” I thought.

Bang! A sound echoed in the distance, it was faint, but I knew that sound.

It sounded like it was coming from a place north from my location. I hurried my horse over to the direction of the sound.

After some time of riding I found the location, an old run down town. It looks abandoned. I decided to hitch my horse a bit further away in case I drew attention to myself.

There was a faint voice in the distance. I ducked down and followed it.

The voices were coming from an old hotel. I approached the wall next to the entrance. I knelt down and listened in.

I was distracted however by the sound of something dripping. It sounded like a water faucet. Then again, I doubt there’s working water in an area this run down.

I put my hand on the wall to balance myself, there was something wet there. I looked at my hand; it was blood.

I started to panic. I had to look inside and see what happened.

I wished I never looked.

There she was, lying dead on the floor. I was speechless for a moment, just looking at her corpse.

I snapped. I busted down the door.

“You son of a bitch!”