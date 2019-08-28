Read your way to success

By Nicole Murphy

Mindset: The New Psychology of Success

by Carol Dweck

This read explores the idea that there are two types of mindsets: fixed and growth. We all fluctuate between both. A fixed mindset tells you if you are not good at something right away that you shouldn’t even try. A growth mindset tells you that no matter what, you can get better in all areas of your life. What mindset do you think leads to the best life?

Unfuck Yourself

by Gary John Bishop

There are some very hard truths in this book. I enjoyed listening to the audiobook because I liked the writer’s voice… and by voice I mean the way he approaches self-help in a tough-love, no BS, free of rainbows and lollipops kind of way. This is a great read to help you recognize and move past your self-imposed limitations.

The Upside of Stress

by Kelly McGonigal

This book may be a hard pill to swallow… but if you do it could save your life. Stress is actually good for you…GULP… it only physically harms your body if you believe that it is bad. Read the book or watch her TED Talk to have your mind blown.