Raise your hand if you want better grades

Classroom participation does not come naturally to everyone. While students with strong public speaking skills often find it easy to engage in class discussions, others may find it scary. But making class participation mandatory for grades can enhance the learning experience by fostering a more engaging classroom environment. Yet, it may feel unfair to students that either struggle or can’t devote enough time to participate in class.

I received an A+ for my communication class in the fall term, which I attribute to the course’s engaging content and focus on group discussions. Our instructor allowed us to ask questions and exchange feedback on each other’s work, enabling us to critique ideas constructively while receiving valuable input on our own. Through class discussions, I often gained insights I would never have considered on my own. Additionally, group activities allowed me to connect with other students and form meaningful connections that might not have developed otherwise.

These activities not only boosted my confidence and public speaking abilities, but also taught me essential teamwork skills. Although class participation was not explicitly included in the grading criteria, our instructor assured us at the start of the course that active involvement in discussions would positively impact our grades and I embraced that opportunity to improve my GPA.

Class participation grades can also be achieved in online classes. Institutions like NAIT aim to increase the engagement of asynchronous classes by designing course outlines where a part of the grade depends on participation in discussion forums. This setup encourages students to explore and learn from their peers’ contributions while exchanging constructive feedback and boosting their peers’ confidence by acknowledging their work. In my experience, it not only fosters mutual appreciation among students but also makes non-face-to-face classes more interesting and interactive. These exchanges also prepare students to give and receive feedback in their personal and professional lives.

On the other side, some students choose not to speak up in class because they are shy, uncomfortable or afraid of appearing silly if they are unsure of how well their opinions resonate with the topic. Personally, I have often felt compelled to contribute, even when I was unsure about the issue or struggling with an idea. However, I realized the importance of class engagement when it helped me increase my grasp of the material and my self-confidence.

Active participation is vital for the learning process. When students participate and contribute in class, they not only increase their likelihood of getting better grades but also get a better knowledge and appreciation for the course materials. Beyond the classroom, students can consider active participation in their classes a means to sharpen their interpersonal skills. Classroom participation may not come naturally to all students, but the classroom should be a safe space to build a formation for soft skills. You never know—your active participation might even score a few new friends or trusted group work allies.

