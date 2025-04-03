Why you should visit Canada’s hidden gem, the Northwest Territories

When studies and school get busy, I and many other students turn to travelling as a way to relax and unwind from the stresses of studies. Many NAIT students might choose to go to popular locations in Alberta, like Banff or Jasper, to escape the city and immerse themselves in nature. There are many beautiful places to visit in Alberta, but for those students willing to go off the beaten path to find unique hidden gems without the crowds of well-known destinations, many unique experiences await in the Northwest Territories (N.W.T.).

The N.W.T. are home to vast and rich untouched nature with wonders that can only be found there.

During the winters, you can partake in truly northern experiences. Some of my favourites that never lose their magic are viewing vibrant aurora borealis, natural ice caves, driving on ice roads and ice fishing. The colder temperatures of the N.W.T. cause its many lakes to freeze completely. The ice is thick enough that vehicles can drive across and between communities, allowing access to some of the most beautiful and culturally rich places in the country. Visitors can enjoy dogsledding, where you are pulled on high-speed sleds across lakes and snow by talented teams of dogs trained by locals. That’s an experience that you’ll struggle to find elsewhere.

My personal favourite winter event in the N.W.T. is the yearly Snowcastle at the Snowkings’ Winter Festival in Yellowknife. A team of passionate locals build an entire castle on the frozen lake using only ice and snow and throw a festival designed to bring the community together. This festival celebrates incredible snow and ice carving skills, with sculptors coming from around the world to show off their work. Many local musicians and artists perform, sharing their craft with bystanders. Northern winters are truly one of a kind, and you’ll be amazed by the north’s spectacular experiences.

While you probably think of winter when you picture the North, the summer has a lot to offer as well, like the “midnight sun.” It is a truly unreal experience in which the sun does not fully set at night, allowing the north’s colourful sunsets to be enjoyed for hours past midnight.

I also recommend exploring the north’s nature on water through activities like swimming, canoeing, kayaking and paddleboarding, which is easily accessible at many scenic locations. Many local guides offer tours and expeditions of the lakes of N.W.T., including paddling through the beautifully preserved old town district, where you can watch floatplanes land and take off in the water. Or check out the local houseboat community, which are often available to rent and stay in. The beautiful hikes, trails and waterfalls of the territories as well as national parks and camping opportunities give you a unique chance to embrace and experience the richness of the local wildlife up close.

The north is home to many community events during the summers, such as festivals to showcase local businesses and cultural groups. I love the yearly “Folk on The Rocks” music festival.

The north has many incredible activities and rich cultural experiences to offer and as a smaller community, is very affordable, quiet and relaxing compared to other well-known locations. For those interested in nature and the outdoors, visiting the Northwest Territories will be an incredible, once in a lifetime experience that cannot be found anywhere else in the country.