Fulfilling friendships: How I found my second home at NAIT

When I arrived in Canada, leaving my family and friends behind, I hoped to build a social circle along with pursuing my academics. I eagerly awaited my first day at school, expecting to see new faces and make connections. However, as an introvert, approaching new people was not easy for me, no matter how much I wanted to talk to many of them.

Spending most of my free time in the study area alone was difficult because I wanted to interact and express myself. But one day, while navigating MyNAIT Student Portal, I came across a list of events on the Ooks Life website. That day, I decided to use my free time to attend as many events as possible. I explored numerous events, allowing me to learn more about the activities and facilities the school offers. These events also provided opportunities to meet new people and build connections. In no time, those unfamiliar faces turned into good friends. Events like tote bag painting sessions, Spill the Tea, birthday celebrations and many more were especially enjoyable and participating in such activities allowed me to finally connect with people, instead of sitting alone like I usually did.

Another thing I found very helpful is the ample opportunities to volunteer, which I think is one of the best ways to make friends. At NAIT, students can sign up for volunteering opportunities, such as those offered by NAITSA and the IICC (International and Intercultural Community Centre). Because of my experience moving to Canada and leaving my relationships behind, I opted to volunteer through the IICC. During that time, I never imagined that my co-volunteers would one day become my close friends. At my first volunteer event, I laid the foundation for interacting with other students. Every volunteer experience that followed helped to expand my social network.

Also, while not everyone appreciates group projects, I found that participating in class discussions and group projects helped me connect with my classmates and form lasting friendships. Team activities provide another chance to bond with students, transforming early interactions into genuine friends.

Outside the classroom, various campus groups are available for students to join based on their interests, providing an opportunity to connect with other students. Joining campus clubs has expanded my social network, allowing me to connect and interact with other students in a fun and comfortable environment. I recently joined NAIT’s Book Lovers Club and it has been a fantastic experience. The club’s activities at Nest at NAIT are lively and offer excellent opportunities to discuss preferred book genres with other members. The club feels like a second home for me. So even if you’re an introvert like me, there are plenty of spaces at NAIT to find your second home, too.