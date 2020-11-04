Post Halloween Snack: Roasted Pumpkin Seeds

By Elijah O’Donnell

Post Halloween sees a great opportunity to snag some cheap snacks in the form of heavily discounted Halloween candy, but what if you’re looking for something a little healthier?

Just like those boxes of spooky branded Kit Kats, pumpkins are on sale at most major retailers. Just pick up a couple, pop them open and roast up those seeds for a healthy, low calorie snack!

Ingredients:

1-2 large pumpkins worth of seeds

Olive oil or melted butter

Salt

(Optional): Other spices like pepper, chilli powder, cumin, paprika or cayenne

Equipment:

Bowl

Towel

Oven

Parchment paper

Baking sheet

Step 1: Collect seeds

First, open up the pumpkin by carving a circular hole on the top around the stem. Pull off the top and remove the seeds from the pumpkin. Don’t worry about any stringy “pumpkin guts” as we will deal with them in step two.. Place everything into a bowl.

Step 2: Wash and dry

Wash the seeds in a colander with cold water to help remove any remaining pulp. No need to worry if some still remains on the seeds, it’s all edible and adds some flavor. Try and dry your seeds with a towel. This will help them cook faster and get crisp in the oven.

Step 3: Season

Put your dried seeds into a bowl with a splash of either olive oil or melted butter, depending on preference. Add salt and any other spices to create more complex flavor combinations.

Step 4: Roast

Spread the seeds out on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper, making sure not to over crowd the seeds. A little overlap is alright but they shouldn’t be piling on each other. Bake at 350°F (177ºC) for around 13-15 minutes. Toss seeds every five or so minutes for an even roasting. The seeds are done when they produce a nutty scent and turn golden brown.