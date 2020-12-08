Popular Candle Shop Founded By NAIT Grad

By Kallandra Weatherbee

NAIT graduate Natasha Martinez has turned her Etsy candle making page into a not-so-small business.



Martinez graduated from the Landscape Architectural Technology program in 2018 after finding her passion for growing plants and flowers. She’s always trying new things and after testing lots of hobbies she turned her love for candle making into a career with Wick’d Petals.

What’s the most rewarding part of your business?

I love hearing how the scents remind people of different events or different milestones in their life. I think that’s one of my favorite parts. I’m a huge fan of the flowers and when somebody receives the candle and burns it and then tells me how it reminds them of their childhood or the lilac bush from where they grew up or their grandma’s garden–it’s just so rewarding.

What advice would you give students who are thinking about starting a business?

I always say that the best thing to do is write your ideas down because I had so many ideas, but it was just chaotic and they were flying out of everywhere. So I would say start by writing your ideas down. Talk to business owners, reach out, and ask questions.

What are your goals for your business?

I would really love to have some sort of work space or, I don’t want to say a retail shop but some sort of larger workspace where other makers can come and have workshops or be able to experience candle making in a small setting. I really love flowers so even something like a candle flower shop combo would be really cool.

