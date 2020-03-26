Poem: Trust Undone

By Elijah O’Donnell

I don’t trust anymore.

I can’t leave my floor without awkwardly jamming my elbow into the button,

I can’t exit the bus without first pulling my sleeve over my hand,

I can’t wear my sweater again after that until I disinfect the whole arm,

Because I don’t trust it anymore.

I can’t leave my apartment for fear me and my roommate get sick,

I can’t tell my roommate about the sore throat I woke up with for fear of his sharp words in return,

I can’t leave my room for fear of my roommate leaving home and me alone here,

Because I don’t trust it anymore.

I have to wash my food and food prep area 6 times over,

I have to risk my health anytime I want a snack,

I have to lift my mug just as the last drop runs down the side towards the table,

Because I don’t trust it anymore.