Poem: Split Mindset

By Karlie Mickanuik
I often wonder and question / “I’d be so much happier”
Is this where I’m meant to be? / The one half says with joy
Did I make the right choice? / “But the skills you learn”
Choosing career over comradeship. / The other rebuttals with demand
I’m split down the middle. / I don’t fit into either group, I see
My mind is cut in half, / My peers see only half of me
Stuck between what I should / The split is noticeable now
And what I wanted to have. / And hindering my thoughts
The tear in my head grows / Perhaps I will become two minds
As each day passes on. / Stuck in this one single body
As each heart break beats. / Fighting for control of
And overthought hour passes. / What could be of me