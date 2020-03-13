Poem: Split Mindset

By Karlie Mickanuik

I often wonder and question / “I’d be so much happier”

Is this where I’m meant to be? / The one half says with joy

Did I make the right choice? / “But the skills you learn”

Choosing career over comradeship. / The other rebuttals with demand

I’m split down the middle. / I don’t fit into either group, I see

My mind is cut in half, / My peers see only half of me

Stuck between what I should / The split is noticeable now

And what I wanted to have. / And hindering my thoughts

The tear in my head grows / Perhaps I will become two minds

As each day passes on. / Stuck in this one single body

As each heart break beats. / Fighting for control of

And overthought hour passes. / What could be of me