Poem: February Monologue

February monologue

By Karlie Mickanuik

I wish the world had a pause button. It’s simply moving too fast. Or perhaps I should have a pause button. I seem to be rushing around in fast forward. This two times speed I’ve been living in has caught up with me.

In a few short days I will be a year older and that terrifies me. In the past year I’ve lived a lifetime. I’ve loved and been broken, I’ve laughed and I’ve cried, I’ve left my home and stood out on my own…and I am scared.

I’m in a new city that I’m trying to call home, but I struggle with finding my place in it. It’s been eight months you’d think I would have figured out how to do this but I haven’t. I have a whole life ahead of me to enjoy slowly, yet I still drive towards my future full speed with the breaks cut.

As the years come and go they seem to get shorter. Or am I just impatient for my future to come. I’ve lost the remote that controls the speed at which my life goes at. But did I misplace it or hide it somewhere I knew I would never find again.