Explore Edmonton’s best trails before winter hits

Fall technically goes on until Dec. 21, but anyone who’s lived in Edmonton for a winter knows that the crisp leaves, cool air and beautiful colours won’t last that long. We need to make the most of this very short season, and what’s better than a walk in some of the gorgeous nature our city offers?

Mill​ C​​​reek Ravine

​​If you love the feel of the river valley, but it’s a little out of your way, ​Mill Creek Ravine is a perfect alternative. There are a number of entrance points and ways to get there by car or bus. You can take bus number 4, 501, 524 or 525 or drive to 95A street just off of Whyte Avenue. Take a short trip down the hill towards Mill Creek Outdoor Pool, then head up the big walking trail that runs beside the pool. ​​​

Mill Creek Ravine. Photos by Samantha Lajeunesse You’ll see a beautiful world of colours, a nice little creek, multiple bridges​, including a historic trestle bridge, and even a rock quarry. However, part of the trail is under construction, so you’ll have to detour up to the main street at 78 Avenue for about a block. It’s not on the city’s website, so you’ll only see the detour once you’re on the trail already. If you want to check out any other closures, use the Discover YEG map from the city. Graffiti Bridge in Blackmud Creek To see local graffiti artists and a lot of local art, take a jaunt down what I call Graffiti Bridge under the southwest Anthony Henday. The graffiti has been covered up and repainted enough times that the city gave up covering it and now allows the artists to keep their work up. It’s a beautiful, albeit sometimes offensive, sight to see.

The bridge is technically a wildlife underpass, and access is tricky. One website suggests parking near Mullen crescent in Mactaggart and following a path in Whitemud Creek Ravine. I’ll often park around the Blackburne neighbourhood — there is no dedicated parking, and the path is primarily dirt, but there’s a paved walkway under the bridge. It’s also findable on Google Maps as Whitemud Creek Arch.

Under the Anthony Henday, this wildlife underpass has been covered in graffiti and makes for a great fall walk.

Whitemud Creek Trail

Take a walk through the forest and end up by the river. This trail takes about two hours, but the views along the way are worth the trip. Starting at Rainbow Valley Campground, there is plenty of parking and a bus stop nearby. At the end of the trip, you have three choices: continue towards Fort Edmonton Park, turn off and head up one of the River Valley stairs or head back toward where you started. No matter which you choose, you’re in for a treat.

Clifford E. Lee Nature Sanctuary

If you don’t mind driving, head out to Sanctuary road in Spruce Grove. The sanctuary “protects 348 acres of marshland, open meadow, aspen parkland, and pine forest.” You’ll also encounter friendly birds that are happy to land on your hand and eat if you’re steady. A nice walk around the block will have you look out at the pond and see the waterfowl that are still hanging on before winter comes in, and a squirrel or two if you’re lucky. And the best part: it’s a loop trail, so you don’t have to worry about when to turn around. Photo by Samantha Lajeunesse

Devonian Trails

Close to the sanctuary, you’ll find a collection of easy trails that won’t take long but give you a sense of peace and calm. The easiest path is towards Tucker’s Field, where you’ll see lots of tall grass, trees, and a bit of wildlife. But be careful, this is an active wildlife area and while not common, it is possible to see bears, coyotes, moose, and deer.