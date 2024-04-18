5 spots for nature lovers to visit in Alberta

In the hustle and bustle of modern life, it is easy to get stuck in the whirlwind of responsibilities. Even though life can get tough and stressful, let’s not forget to enjoy it. This summer, make some time for yourself. Go for a picnic, a long ride, or an exciting adventure. There’s lots of places in our province where you can experience the beauty of nature and live it up, but to make it easier for you, here is a list of things you can try in Alberta this summer.

Hinton: Beaver Boardwalk

The world’s longest freshwater loop trail located near Hinton, Alberta is a great place to immerse yourself in nature. The best time to explore this magical place is morning or evenings, as this is when beavers are most frequently seen darting in and out of the water. In addition to beavers, this trail also offers the spectacle of many bird species, butterflies and deer.

Photo via Hinton Tourism, hinton.ca

Banff: Cascade of Time Gardens

This magical garden, located near Banff Avenue, is often overlooked by tourists. This garden is a perfect place for a quiet wander away from the crowds, surrounded by vibrant flowers. The peak blooming season, spanning from late May to early September, is a great visual delight throughout the season. The garden’s gorgeous flower beds and mesmerizing mountainous view also serves as an elite location for photography as it offers an excellent backdrop for pictures.

Drumheller: The Sunny Spot

This is a perfect family place located in Drumheller, Alberta. From the golf course to the corn maze, the Sunny Spot has everything for a sunny day outside. It offers amazing fresh cut fries and special hand pressed burgers. Visitors can also enjoy various special events offered by this family business throughout summer and autumn.

2023 corn maze design from the Sunny Spot. Photo via Instagram, @thesunnyspotdrumheller

Kananaskis: Highwood Pass

Want to go on a long ride but don’t want to encounter a crowd of tourists? Highwood Pass is a great alternative to the busy Icefields Parkway. Highwood Pass, hidden in the heart of Kananaskis Country, is the highest paved road in Canada. The alpine valleys surrounding Highwood Pass offer excellent hiking trails, with incredible views of mountains, trees and winding roads. If you’re not a hiking person, you can still enjoy this pass by biking or staying in a camp to relax in the lap of Mother Nature.

Red Deer: Dry Island Buffalo Jump Provincial Park

This hidden gem in Alberta is located along Red Deer River and offers scenic views that will take your breath away. Visitors have a chance at sighting almost 150 bird species ranging from tiny songbirds to large scavengers like turkey vultures. Tourists can hike the bushy trails and experience the species of native plants that grow there. If you’re tired of hiking, this park also provides hand boats for paddlers.