A first-timer’s tattoo guide

Getting your first tattoo can be intimidating; it is a piece of art that will stay with you forever. Despite the worries, it’s not as scary as it seems. The Nugget talked to Travis Salty from Easy Tiger Tattoo to compile a guide for students excited about taking their first jump into the world of tattoos.

Travis Salty specializes in American Traditional designs and works at Easy Tiger Tattoo. The shop is a 17-minute walk from NAIT. Photo by Mathieu Durnford

When it comes to style, ‘bold will hold’

Researching which tattoo styles appeal to you can help narrow your search for the perfect first design.

Salty recommends picking “something classic” as a first tattoo; something that will last for years to come and not go out of style.

Traditional designs, like roses, skulls or jaguars, are timeless. Salty has seen this first-hand.

“I’ll talk to old guys that I’ll run into on 118th Avenue who got tattooed in the 60s and I can still tell exactly what their tattoo is, I can still read it,” he says.

It’s important to take the time to consider where on your body you would like to get your tattoo. Make a plan that would suit the design and style you choose. Your artist can help you with this.

Bold, traditional designs — like this classic rose — are timeless. Photo by Mathieu Durnford

Don’t know what to get? Peruse the flash wall

For indecisive first-timers, Salty thinks flash is the way to go.

“Chances are they’ve probably tattooed it before already, so they know that design passes the test and is gonna look good on people.”

If classic American traditional flash tattoos are your thing, Salty believes tattooers who paint often nail the fundamentals.

“Not just digitally, but like actually sitting down with a brush and watercolours and painting out their flesh. That’s what the old masters did in the 1920s and 30s,” he says.

A glimpse of framed flash on the walls of Easy Tiger Tattoo. Photo by Mathieu Durnford

Use your intuition and feel out the vibes

When selecting an artist, Salty suggests using social media to browse artists’ work. Reviews left by previous clients can help, too.

But always go for a consultation before deciding where to get a tattoo. Run a “vibe check” and see if you feel welcomed.

“Your intuition is strong. When you walk into a place and you feel that good positive energy, then you’ll know that that’s probably the right place for you,” he says. “They’re marking you for life.”

“If you walk into a place and it makes you feel uneasy or you feel like the artists don’t wanna give you the time of day, maybe that’s not the place that you wanna get tattooed.” When you look back at your tattoo, you’ll want to think of the positive experience you had. “You don’t want to think about like, ‘Oh, this guy treated me like a prick,’” he says. Preparing for your first tattoo appointment Get a full night’s rest, drink lots of fluids, eat a good meal and dress in comfortable clothes. This will help you go into the appointment feeling physically well and in a positive headspace. “Try not to be at the pub all night long the night before,” says Salty. Your artist will probably be able to tell if you were out drinking beers, he says. When dealing with nerves, talk to your artist and get comfortable. “Usually by the time we start tattooing, those nerves are gone,” he says. Salty reminds nervous clients that “tattoos can be like armor,” helping them move through life with confidence once complete. “Your intuition is strong.” Photo by Mathieu Durnford

Taking care of your fresh ink

Keep your tattoo out of the sun to preserve the design as it heals and avoid germ-heavy environments such as pools, lakes or sweaty sports equipment for two weeks to prevent infection.

“The tattoo is your responsibility once you leave here. It hurt enough to get it the first time, you [probably don’t] want to have to get it touched up because you went and played hockey that night,” says Salty.

“Just be mindful … take it easy, especially for that first couple of days.”

Salty tattooing a client at Easy Tiger. Photo by Mathieu Durnford