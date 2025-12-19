A first-timer’s tattoo guide

Getting your first tattoo can be intimidating; it is a piece of art that will stay with you forever. Despite the worries, it’s not as scary as it seems. The Nugget talked to Travis Salty from Easy Tiger Tattoo to compile a guide for students excited about taking their first jump into the world of tattoos.
When it comes to style, ‘bold will hold’
Researching which tattoo styles appeal to you can help narrow your search for the perfect first design.
Salty recommends picking “something classic” as a first tattoo; something that will last for years to come and not go out of style.
Traditional designs, like roses, skulls or jaguars, are timeless. Salty has seen this first-hand.
“I’ll talk to old guys that I’ll run into on 118th Avenue who got tattooed in the 60s and I can still tell exactly what their tattoo is, I can still read it,” he says.
It’s important to take the time to consider where on your body you would like to get your tattoo. Make a plan that would suit the design and style you choose. Your artist can help you with this.
Don’t know what to get? Peruse the flash wall
For indecisive first-timers, Salty thinks flash is the way to go.
“Chances are they’ve probably tattooed it before already, so they know that design passes the test and is gonna look good on people.”
If classic American traditional flash tattoos are your thing, Salty believes tattooers who paint often nail the fundamentals.
“Not just digitally, but like actually sitting down with a brush and watercolours and painting out their flesh. That’s what the old masters did in the 1920s and 30s,” he says.
Use your intuition and feel out the vibes
When selecting an artist, Salty suggests using social media to browse artists’ work. Reviews left by previous clients can help, too.
But always go for a consultation before deciding where to get a tattoo. Run a “vibe check” and see if you feel welcomed.
“Your intuition is strong. When you walk into a place and you feel that good positive energy, then you’ll know that that’s probably the right place for you,” he says. “They’re marking you for life.”
“If you walk into a place and it makes you feel uneasy or you feel like the artists don’t wanna give you the time of day, maybe that’s not the place that you wanna get tattooed.”
When you look back at your tattoo, you’ll want to think of the positive experience you had.
“You don’t want to think about like, ‘Oh, this guy treated me like a prick,’” he says.
Preparing for your first tattoo appointment
Get a full night’s rest, drink lots of fluids, eat a good meal and dress in comfortable clothes. This will help you go into the appointment feeling physically well and in a positive headspace.
“Try not to be at the pub all night long the night before,” says Salty. Your artist will probably be able to tell if you were out drinking beers, he says.
When dealing with nerves, talk to your artist and get comfortable. “Usually by the time we start tattooing, those nerves are gone,” he says.
Salty reminds nervous clients that “tattoos can be like armor,” helping them move through life with confidence once complete.
Taking care of your fresh ink
Keep your tattoo out of the sun to preserve the design as it heals and avoid germ-heavy environments such as pools, lakes or sweaty sports equipment for two weeks to prevent infection.
“The tattoo is your responsibility once you leave here. It hurt enough to get it the first time, you [probably don’t] want to have to get it touched up because you went and played hockey that night,” says Salty.
“Just be mindful … take it easy, especially for that first couple of days.”
Why get a tattoo?
Tattoos are a powerful way of immortalizing life experiences, creating a collection of art.
Salty sees tattoos as his “longest running creative project” or like the rings of a tree, telling his personal story.
“It’s like a map of your life and the places that you’ve been, the people you were hanging out with, the dreams that you had,” says Salty.
Tattoos don’t always have to be super meaningful, they can also be “light and free” — as long as the artist takes the application seriously, says Salty.
Like armour, tattoos can help you come into your own and are a unique way of expressing yourself.
Students can check out Salty’s work by following @t_salty on Instagram.
Easy Tiger Tattoo (@easytigertattoos) is located at 11738 96 Street — about a 17-minute walk from campus.
The shop is offering NAIT students and staff 15 per cent off with proof of enrollment or employment.