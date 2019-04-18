Nugget Bookshelf

Rock the Wyld

By: Theron Hogg

Photo Courtesy: Nicholas Eames Twitter & Amazon

Kings of the Wyld by Nicholas Eames is an absolute riot! Think of it like, Lord of the Rings, except if everybody spoke in modern English and treated the fellowship like they were 80’s rockstars. The story follows a once–legendary band of heroes, now 20 years retired, as they are forced to get back together for one last adventure. Destined to make staunch allies and fierce enemies the band has to adjust to a culture that left them behind long ago.

Whether you’re looking for characters to fall in love with, a world to get lost in, or some fantastic action, this book will grab you by the teeth and throw you across the room time and again. Now fair warning; this book is not safe for kids. Not only does it dot its scenes with some more colorful language, but it is also filled to the brim with sex, drugs, and rock & roll.

Favorite quote: “Enemy or not, when you hit a man in the nuts with a magic hammer the least you could say was sorry.”